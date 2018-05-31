profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1955
visites since opening : 1807913
leblogdeshacka > blog
Tom Cruise nous tease Top Gun 2
Tom Cruise vient nous confirmer le tournage du film Top Gun 2.
Franchement, j'ai méga hâte de voir le résultat




Pour le kiff

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 06:28 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    gemini posted the 05/31/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Il a pas trop vieilli n'empêche ^^ Il sait y faire. Hâte de voir ce que ça peut donner.
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Dans ce cas, je veux un Hot Shots ! 3.
    ramses posted the 05/31/2018 at 06:43 PM
    ce genre de film de ns jours ont du mal a vendre...j'imagine deja le scenario de l'armee aerienne americaine qui detruit l'ennemi
    spawnini posted the 05/31/2018 at 06:48 PM
    gat avec Kev Adams
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:03 PM
    spawnini Tu sors.
    zephon posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:08 PM
    gat ce serait sans charlie sheen donc osef
    gally099 posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Un de mes films préférés, hâte de voir le résultat !
    jf17 posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:16 PM
    gat +1
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:17 PM
    zephon Laisse-moi espérer.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:26 PM
    Je me demande surtout qui ils vont choisir en élèves vu que Maverick et Iceman seront surement instructeurs.

    Le scénario ce seras surement une rivalité interposé entre eux à travers les rookies de top gun, je vois mal des pilotes de la cinquantaine passée encore actifs.
    kali posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:28 PM
    À quand une suite de Cock-tail?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:31 PM
    kali Moi je veux une suite à Rain man
    waralex posted the 05/31/2018 at 07:55 PM
    For speed!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre