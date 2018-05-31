Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Detroit : Become Human
45
Likes
Likers
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/25/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
336
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16567
visites since opening : 19028850
link49 > blog
all
Detroit : Become Human Ps4 : L'excellente note de Famitsu
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Detroit : Become Human :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

Detroit: Become Human (Ps4) – 9/10/10/9 [38/40]
Sushi Striker : The Way of Sushido (Nintendo Switch, 3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Life is Strange : Before the Storm (Ps4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
No Heroes Here (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
The Swords of Ditto (Ps4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
Wizard of Legend (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
Fairune Collection (Nintendo Switch) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]

Voici donc l'historique des notes obtenues par les autres titres du studio français :



Soit la meilleure note des jeux de Quantic Dream, à égalité avec Beyond : Two Souls...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/05/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1539
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:19 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    alfb posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Beyond 38/40 la blague...
    gerardrementbu posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Excellente j'en sais rien, Beyond Two Souls a eu la même note...
    djfab posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Gerardrementbu : et c'était mérité !
    eldrick posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:39 PM
    Beyond je lui donnerais pas plus de 20/40 tellement que c'était médiocre à tous les niveaux.
    temporell posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:49 PM
    les notes de famitsu faut pas chercher à comprendre, y'a un bug dans la matrice à chaque fois, la note de beyond ils sont sérieux les mecs
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:50 PM
    Je comptais prendre le jeu plus tard; mais j'ai réussis à le chopper moins cher. Je l'ai fini aujourd'hui et contrairement à ce que je pensais au départ, j'ai adoré même si le début est un peu poussif.
    kadaj68800 posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:56 PM
    eldrick le jeu qui arrive a te faire détester son héroïne...
    popomolos posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:59 PM
    eldrick beyond est sûrement l'un des jeux narratifs les plus extraordinaires que j'ai pu jouer. Mais il faut dire que j'ai fait la version remasterisé et l'histoire dans l'ordre. Tout simplement énorme. J'aurais sûrement eu ton avis si j'avais fais l'histoire avec les chapitres dans le désordre comme à l'origine.
    warminos posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:00 PM
    Je suis dessus et j’adore
    misterpixel posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:00 PM
    Putain la note de Beyond ... super crédibilité
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:19 PM
    Il est si bien que ça ? ..... aprés GOW , Spiderman et le Red of Redemption et KH3 , je commence un peu a regrette de pas avoir pris la PS4 " Attrape Link49 " Dis moi que Nintendo vas sortir mieux a l' E3 Pitié !
    tlj posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Beyond etait une belle expérience avec ses defauts, il meritait d'avoir une bonne note
    tlj posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:41 PM
    De toute façon, que ce soit heavy rain ou beyond, les deux étaient surnotés par famitsu. Mais les jeux quantic dream sont tous des expériences intéressantes selon moi
    xenofamicom posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:50 PM
    ça fait une semaine que famitsu fait des articles sur Detroit avec l'équipe de développement...

    cette note ne veut pas dire grand chose à la base, mais on sent quand même que sony fait tout pour vendre son jeu au japon!
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:52 PM
    38/40 ça doit pas boire que de l'eau chez eux.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre