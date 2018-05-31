Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Detroit : Become Human :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :
Detroit: Become Human (Ps4) – 9/10/10/9 [38/40]
Sushi Striker : The Way of Sushido (Nintendo Switch, 3DS) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Life is Strange : Before the Storm (Ps4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
No Heroes Here (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
The Swords of Ditto (Ps4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
Wizard of Legend (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
Fairune Collection (Nintendo Switch) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
Voici donc l'historique des notes obtenues par les autres titres du studio français :
Soit la meilleure note des jeux de Quantic Dream, à égalité avec Beyond : Two Souls...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/05/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1539
tags :
posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:19 PM by link49
cette note ne veut pas dire grand chose à la base, mais on sent quand même que sony fait tout pour vendre son jeu au japon!