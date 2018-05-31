accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
gat
Xbox One : 3 jeux Rockstar rétrocompatibles la semaine prochaine
posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:07 PM by gat
gat
comments (
13
)
famimax
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:10 PM
GTA SA ? C'est la version Xbox ou la version 360 ?
gat
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:11 PM
famimax
Les deux je crois.
famimax
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:13 PM
gat
Ouais j'étais justement en train de lire ça ^^
"Both the original Xbox release and the Xbox 360 version of San Andreas will be backward compatible"
P'tin bien joué R* et MS sur ce coup
famimax
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:15 PM
Ah oui t'as las version Bobox, ça te l'upgrade en version HD 360 (par contre ça doit aussi te virer les ziques qu'ils avaient enlevé à l'époque)
"however owners of that version will get the upgraded Xbox 360 version of the game, featuring higher resolution, enhanced draw distances, and Achievements."
gat
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:17 PM
famimax
Ca fait chier ces soucis de licences non renouvelées. Idem pour GTA IV dernièrement.
ritalix
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:18 PM
Cool pour SA et table tennis !
fearjc
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:20 PM
Vivement la rétro sur PS4.
birmou
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:26 PM
O_______________O midnight club LA O__________O
Putain il le faut une One X !!!!
gat
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:28 PM
birmou
Là c'est juste de la "simple" rétro. Pas de patch X annoncé (pour l'instant).
kinectical
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 04:35 PM
Je vien d’acheter midnight club ya un mois en plus ces génial
idd
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 05:02 PM
table tennis était juste génial
birmou
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 05:22 PM
gat
c'est déjà ça de pris lol ^^
goldmen33
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 05:45 PM
Ils vont te sortir un patch X pour GTA SA, le 4, le 5 à l'E3 on va rien comprendre!
bold
