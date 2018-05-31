profile
Xbox One : 3 jeux Rockstar rétrocompatibles la semaine prochaine
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1002218328549658624
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:07 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    famimax posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:10 PM
    GTA SA ? C'est la version Xbox ou la version 360 ?
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:11 PM
    famimax Les deux je crois.
    famimax posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:13 PM
    gat Ouais j'étais justement en train de lire ça ^^

    "Both the original Xbox release and the Xbox 360 version of San Andreas will be backward compatible"

    P'tin bien joué R* et MS sur ce coup
    famimax posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Ah oui t'as las version Bobox, ça te l'upgrade en version HD 360 (par contre ça doit aussi te virer les ziques qu'ils avaient enlevé à l'époque)

    "however owners of that version will get the upgraded Xbox 360 version of the game, featuring higher resolution, enhanced draw distances, and Achievements."
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:17 PM
    famimax Ca fait chier ces soucis de licences non renouvelées. Idem pour GTA IV dernièrement.
    ritalix posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:18 PM
    Cool pour SA et table tennis !
    fearjc posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:20 PM
    Vivement la rétro sur PS4.
    birmou posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:26 PM
    O_______________O midnight club LA O__________O

    Putain il le faut une One X !!!!
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:28 PM
    birmou Là c'est juste de la "simple" rétro. Pas de patch X annoncé (pour l'instant).
    kinectical posted the 05/31/2018 at 04:35 PM
    Je vien d’acheter midnight club ya un mois en plus ces génial
    idd posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:02 PM
    table tennis était juste génial
    birmou posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:22 PM
    gat c'est déjà ça de pris lol ^^
    goldmen33 posted the 05/31/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Ils vont te sortir un patch X pour GTA SA, le 4, le 5 à l'E3 on va rien comprendre!
