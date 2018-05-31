accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
chester
,
sakimotor
,
linuxclan
,
serialgamer7
,
musm
,
kurosama
name :
Far Cry 3
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
119
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus00
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
ellie
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga42
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
lordguyver
,
cb
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
carapuce
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
kamikaze1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
madness7
,
gunhedtv
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
764
visites since opening :
729736
kurosama
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
Ici sur Ps4 Pro,l'occasion de se refaire cet episode vraiment cool.( enfin avis perso ).
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/31/2018 at 08:52 AM by
kurosama
comments (
5
)
shincloud
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 09:02 AM
Mon épisode préféré, vivement fin juin
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 09:17 AM
shincloud
Blood Dragon aussi c'est du bon
shincloud
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 09:20 AM
ootaniisensei
Dommage qu'il est pas dedans, vus que c'était Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
, mais dommage qu'on est pas rester dans ce tripe la d'ailleurs
gat
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 09:44 AM
shincloud
ootaniisensei
Trials Blood Dragon.
mafacenligne
posted
the 05/31/2018 at 09:50 AM
il aurai pue faire un éffort en proposant la version pc en high sur ONE /PS4
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Blood Dragon aussi c'est du bon