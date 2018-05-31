profile
Far Cry 3
7
Likes
Likers
name : Far Cry 3
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox 360
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
119
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 764
visites since opening : 729736
kurosama > blog
all
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
Ici sur Ps4 Pro,l'occasion de se refaire cet episode vraiment cool.( enfin avis perso ).
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2018 at 08:52 AM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 05/31/2018 at 09:02 AM
    Mon épisode préféré, vivement fin juin
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/31/2018 at 09:17 AM
    shincloud

    Blood Dragon aussi c'est du bon
    shincloud posted the 05/31/2018 at 09:20 AM
    ootaniisensei Dommage qu'il est pas dedans, vus que c'était Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon , mais dommage qu'on est pas rester dans ce tripe la d'ailleurs
    gat posted the 05/31/2018 at 09:44 AM
    shincloud ootaniisensei Trials Blood Dragon.
    mafacenligne posted the 05/31/2018 at 09:50 AM
    il aurai pue faire un éffort en proposant la version pc en high sur ONE /PS4
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre