Fallout 76 annoncé
Rien à se mettre sous la dent actuellement à part un teaser mais ce sera le titre du prochain Fallout de Bethesda en ouest Verginia.

Plus d'info à l'E3

https://www.twitch.tv/bethesda
    posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:00 PM by tuni
    comments (11)
    jenicris posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:04 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ye84Zrqndo />
    tuni posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:06 PM
    jenicris Merci
    nyseko posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:10 PM
    Hmmm, une sorte de city builder ?

    ça à l'air quand même très orienté autour d'un vault, le 76.
    raph64 posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:10 PM
    celesnot posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:10 PM
    J'espère que la zone de jeu ne se limitera pas à un abri (même s'il est gigantesque)
    gantzeur posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:11 PM
    ok ! donc pas d'épisode "starfield " lol , mais bon à voir
    birmou posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:13 PM
    C'est là c'est un add on de Fallout Shelter

    gantzeur Oui (j'avais émis cette possibilité hier ^^) donc Starfield c'est un vrai jeu.
    gantzeur posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:14 PM
    birmou quelque part tant mieux si c'est toujours prévu bien sûr !
    maxleresistant posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:15 PM
    Ca sent le Fallout 4.5
    axlrose posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:20 PM
    Mouais, ils ont toujours pas changer de moteur a ce que je vois
    nigel posted the 05/30/2018 at 02:25 PM
    birmou gantzeur Et pourquoi ça ne serait pas Starfield justement?
    Sur le wiki Fallout, quand on cherche Vault 76, on tombe sur pas mal de référence aux aliens

    http://fallout.wikia.com/wiki/Vault_76
