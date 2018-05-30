accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
fiveagainstone
articles :
33
visites since opening :
109718
fiveagainstone
> blog
Leak Team Sonic Racing!
https://twitter.com/sonicparadise/status/1001730350471614464/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2Ftwitter.min.html%231001730350471614464
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/30/2018 at 08:04 AM by
fiveagainstone
comments (
25
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:06 AM
Comme le voulait la rumeur, il n'y aura donc que des personnages de l'univers de Sonic (et non de Sega!)
Sega, c'est plus nul que toi...
https://risibank.fr/cache/stickers/d545/54586-full.gif
micablo
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:07 AM
Ils ont vraiment viré tous les persos de sega pour garder que du sonic...
C'est la journée annonce de merde, c'est ça?
raoh38
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:09 AM
Il y aura forcement des guest stars de chez sega...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:11 AM
micablo
Peut être des perso à débloqué ou...en dlc ^^'
Pour ma part je suis bien hypé, j'ai adoré les deux premiers
amassous
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:12 AM
Nooon ta fait le meme article avant mdrrr, jvais supprimer le miens dsl
rbz
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:13 AM
mais putain
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:14 AM
raoh38
: Je l'espère vraiment, parce que après All-Star Transformed, ce Team Sonic Racing fait tâche!
guiguif
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:14 AM
Shitty Friends Racing
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:14 AM
amassous
C'est pas grave, l'important c'est que l'info circule! peu importe qui la poste
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:15 AM
fiveagainstone
micablo
xenofamicom
"15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes."
https://gematsu.com/2018/05/wal-mart-leaks-team-sonic-racing-announcement
darkxehanort94
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:17 AM
Je préfère encore prendre le Starfox .
rbz
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:17 AM
cette jaquette de l'horreur, pourquoi ?!
amassous
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:20 AM
fiveagainstone
ouais mais 2x le meme avec les meme screenshot c’etais useless j’apporter rien de plus dans mon article
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:20 AM
nicolasgourry
Ok ça confirme le "sonic kart", fini le all star c'est dommage, mais ça peut être fun quand même.
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:20 AM
darkxehanort94
: Pour l'heure, Starfox GP n'existe pas!
Aussi, les rumeurs le concernant sont plus intéressantes que ce Sonic Racing.
rbz
: Parce que jaquette us... (elles sont souvent moches!)
nicolasgourry
: Bon ben 1ère déception des leak pré-e3... (et donc un jeu de moins a acheter!)
sussudio
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:21 AM
Ils ont interet d'assurer. Sonic All Stars Racing Transformed est avec Crash Team Racing la meilleure alternative à Mario Kart
isora
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:26 AM
Day one sur ps4
solidsam
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:27 AM
J'aurai tellement aimé un 3è opus avec toujours les "all stars". Des personnages de Yakuza et Valkriya Chronicles, le retour de Ryo Hazuki, etc. Tellement déçu... Le "Transformed" était tellement génial. L'univers de Sonic ne m'intéresse plus en ce qui me concerne.
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:28 AM
Je vais déjà tester celui offert en GWG ça peut donner une idée.
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:30 AM
Pendant que Mario Kart devient Nintendo Kart, Sega Racing devient Sonic Racing.
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:35 AM
maxleresistant
: pas faux
kikoo31
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 08:56 AM
mrvince
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 09:06 AM
A voir... surtout sur switch ou y'a mario kart.
raph64
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 09:07 AM
Meeeeerde, pas de persos Sega, pas d'achat
hyoga42
posted
the 05/30/2018 at 09:29 AM
isora
Pareil, day-one sur PS4 tellement j'adore cette licence...
