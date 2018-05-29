accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
38
visites since opening :
20642
seb84
> blog
resident 7 cloud switch...comment test?
hello
j ai downloadé la demo gratos sur l eshop jap mais j arrive pas a la lancer. j ai un message d erreur apres 2 ou 3 clics dans les menus. faut créer un compte Cloud qcq part??
merci
posted the 05/29/2018 at 07:10 PM by
seb84
comments (
5
)
cyr
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 07:24 PM
Peut-être que ta connexion n'est pas super pour y joué...
seb84
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 07:25 PM
nan c'est pas lié au débit c'est sûr
gamesebde3
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 07:27 PM
La démo s'affiche dans ta liste de jeux dispos?
seb84
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 07:29 PM
yes, elle se lance mais apres avoir cliqué 2 ou 3 trucs, message d erreur du jeu avec uncode erreur et du texte en jap
otaksan
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 08:04 PM
RE7 sur switch est du cloud il est fortement conseiller d'avoir l’équivalent a de la fibre (ou un gros ADSL) mais surtout d’être au japon vu que les serveurs du cloud sont au japon
faut croiser les doigts qu'une version de ce RE7 arrive chez nous et donc ça voudra dire qu'ils auront créez l'infrastructure cloud pour la switch chez nous
