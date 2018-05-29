profile
Une "amiibo Edition" pour Mega Man 11
Capcom USA vient de révéler l'édition limitée de Mega Man 11 sur Nintendo Switch, "amiibo Edition" avec un nouvel amiibo Mega Man pour les 30 ans de la franchise.



https://nintendoeverything.com/mega-man-11-amiibo-edition-coming-to-north-america/
    posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:36 PM by masharu
    comments (5)
    raph64 posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Amiigo
    flom posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Bof le amiibo mais la jaquette comme le jeu a l air vraiment cool. Vivement !!!!!!
    maxleresistant posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:48 PM
    L'amiibi Smash Bros était beaucoup plus cool ^^
    megaman posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:55 PM
    ca a l'air d'etre exclu gamestop par contre...
    birmou posted the 05/29/2018 at 05:11 PM
    megaman donc Micromania chez nous.
