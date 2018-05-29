accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : A Link Between Worlds
platform :
Nintendo 3DS
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
european release date :
11/22/2013
link49
Zelda : Link Between Worlds : Un Bundle New 2DS XL annoncé
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Link Between Worlds :
Nintendo commercialisera aux USA la New 2DS XL Hylian Shield, comprenant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Link Between Worlds le 2 juillet prochain au prix de 159.99 dollars.
Reste à voir si elle sortira aussi en Europe…
Source :
https://gematsu.com/2018/05/gamestop-exclusive-new-2ds-xl-hylian-shield-edition-launches-july-2
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:34 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
kidicarus
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 04:43 PM
Perso j'adore
link49
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 04:47 PM
kidicarus
Elle est sublime je trouve.
Ne pas craquer, ne pas craquer...
ryadr
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
Horrible, ça fait vraiment plastoc, les gars sérieux !
smashfan
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
je la prend si elle sort chez nous !
5120x2880
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
Coque en alu j'espère.
serve
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 05:08 PM
ryadr
J'admet pourquoi ils ont pas fait comme la version 3DS
https://content.ebgames.com.au/website/images/detail/234857_detail_01.jpg
floflo
posted
the 05/29/2018 at 05:18 PM
Elle est magnifique.
Ils sont bons chez Nintendo.
Ils vont encore nous faire craquer pour une énième version de 3ds/2ds
