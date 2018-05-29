Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : A Link Between Worlds
name : The Legend of Zelda : A Link Between Worlds
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 11/22/2013
link49
link49
Zelda : Link Between Worlds : Un Bundle New 2DS XL annoncé
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information autour du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Link Between Worlds :



Nintendo commercialisera aux USA la New 2DS XL Hylian Shield, comprenant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Link Between Worlds le 2 juillet prochain au prix de 159.99 dollars.







Reste à voir si elle sortira aussi en Europe…

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/05/gamestop-exclusive-new-2ds-xl-hylian-shield-edition-launches-july-2
    posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:34 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    kidicarus posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Perso j'adore
    link49 posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:47 PM
    kidicarus Elle est sublime je trouve.

    Ne pas craquer, ne pas craquer...
    ryadr posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
    Horrible, ça fait vraiment plastoc, les gars sérieux !
    smashfan posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
    je la prend si elle sort chez nous !
    5120x2880 posted the 05/29/2018 at 04:54 PM
    Coque en alu j'espère.
    serve posted the 05/29/2018 at 05:08 PM
    ryadr

    J'admet pourquoi ils ont pas fait comme la version 3DS

    https://content.ebgames.com.au/website/images/detail/234857_detail_01.jpg
    floflo posted the 05/29/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Elle est magnifique.
    Ils sont bons chez Nintendo.
    Ils vont encore nous faire craquer pour une énième version de 3ds/2ds
