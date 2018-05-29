profile
Pokémon Ultra Soleil et Ultra Lune
5
Likes
Likers
name : Pokémon Ultra Soleil et Ultra Lune
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ouroboros4
9
Likes
Likers
ouroboros4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 138
visites since opening : 168050
ouroboros4 > blog
C'est Pika-fou!
ll y a tant à découvrir sur la Plaine des Pikachu ! C’est Pika-fou !

https://twitter.com/PokemonFR/status/1001463812887891968
Lol - MDR
    tags : rage pokémon annonce 29 mai 16 heures
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/29/2018 at 02:32 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (6)
    bonanzaa posted the 05/29/2018 at 02:34 PM
    raph64 posted the 05/29/2018 at 02:35 PM
    Ce troll singlant
    madness7 posted the 05/29/2018 at 02:45 PM
    maxleresistant posted the 05/29/2018 at 02:47 PM
    j'adore les réponses sur twitter hahaha
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/29/2018 at 03:17 PM
    PIKACHU !
    birmou posted the 05/29/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Les commentaires
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre