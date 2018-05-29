ajouter un titre
jenicris
48
jenicris
articles : 512
visites since opening : 691252
jenicris > blog
Une décharge qui fait mal au coeur, surtout pour nous gamer...


https://mobile.twitter.com/RealSlachi/status/1000865523809312769

Ce gachis...
    posted the 05/29/2018 at 08:44 AM by jenicris
    comments (16)
    kurosama posted the 05/29/2018 at 08:47 AM
    ptain
    roxloud posted the 05/29/2018 at 08:50 AM
    raph64 posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:08 AM
    ça ferait un excellent feuilleton ça: Pou-belle la Vie
    docbrown posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:10 AM
    chaud quoi...

    C'est à Paname ?
    kabuki posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:12 AM
    J'aurais au moins connu l'epoque des salle d'arcade
    escobar posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:12 AM
    what
    marchand2sable posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:19 AM
    Putain
    anakaris posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:21 AM
    C'est l'arrière cour de chez darksly ça
    salocin posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:25 AM
    J'espère qu'ils garderont les pièces intéressantes pour les réparations.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:32 AM
    amassous posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:39 AM
    Ils jettent tout ca?
    leonsilverburg posted the 05/29/2018 at 09:47 AM
    Je suis sûr qu'à une vente aux enchères, t'as certaines bornes qui se feraient acheter. Tout se répare
    voxen posted the 05/29/2018 at 10:02 AM
    anakaris et qu'une partie
    goldmen33 posted the 05/29/2018 at 10:21 AM
    Tant que c'est au coeur...
    nyseko posted the 05/29/2018 at 10:28 AM
    Pas sûr que ça vaille grand chose, et surtout si c'est au fin fond des USA c'est plus chère en frais de transport qu'autre chose.

    Mais c'est dommage pour l'aspect historique.
    sphinx posted the 05/29/2018 at 11:01 AM

    raph64
