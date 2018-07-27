profile
No Man's Sky
2
Likes
Likers
name : No Man's Sky
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Hello Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1874
visites since opening : 2040910
gat > blog
No Man's Sky sur Xbox One le 27 juillet 2018 en Europe
Twitter - https://twitter.com/XboxFR
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:05 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:09 PM
    La bêta prends fin bientôt
    gat posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:11 PM
    birmou Il est traduit en FR LUI.
    voxen posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:21 PM
    On s'en fout
    shincloud posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:24 PM
    Je prédis que Nier Automata sortira en octobre sur One
    gat posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:25 PM
    voxen Go platiner The Order toi.
    gemini posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:28 PM
    shincloud le public qui joue à NieR a déjà une PS4, perte de temps et d'argent de le porter sur One vu les ventes et ensuite le pourcentage possible de joueurs qui attendent ce jeu. Mais bon à voir.... c'est Square après tout.
    zekura posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:31 PM
    gemini Si ça permet une edition physique game of the year sur ps4, je dis pas non
    birmou posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:31 PM
    gat Heureusement vue le prix (60/70€) a sa sortie

    shincloud Et ça n'en sera que meilleur !!!!!!
    Nier Automata pour tout le monde !!!!! (Sauf les switcher)
    gat posted the 05/28/2018 at 05:35 PM
    birmou Fallait être patient pour le prix.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre