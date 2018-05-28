CN Play
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
tuni
tuni > blog
RDV E3 Devinette d'un nouveau jeu présenté
Alors petite devinette d'un reveal E3 qui fera parti des RDV BCD.

1er Indice : Bouncing Breast
2 ème Indice : Licence très connue

Si vous ne trouvez pas je mets un autre indice après
    posted the 05/28/2018 at 01:05 PM by tuni
    comments (3)
    ramses posted the 05/28/2018 at 01:07 PM
    DOA..si c'est ca, qu'ils le gardent ou peut etre ninja gaiden
    diablo posted the 05/28/2018 at 01:08 PM
    T'es au courant de certaines choses ?
    tuni posted the 05/28/2018 at 01:08 PM
    ramses Gagné
