Une exclusivité PS4 qui pourrait prochainement faire flipper ?


Genre : Survival Horror/Psychologique

Vous incarnerez Robert Alderson.
L'action se situe en Pennsylvanie.


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhgrHVC72DY
    posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    misterpixel posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:12 PM
    Putain rien que la voix et en VR je pense pas pouvoir arriver à y jouer, pourtant j’adore les survival horror et j’ai terminé RE7 en VR, mais bon à voir, mais une fois de plus dommage que ça pop en dehors de l’E3, ca aurait été une potentielle surprise.
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:19 PM
    Wow ça fout les boules
    gat posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:23 PM
    shincloud c'est pour toi.
    mystic posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:28 PM
    Pas pour les enfants !
    mad1 posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:45 PM
    Ouais on voit rien.
    cyr posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:52 PM
    On voit rien, c'est sur que c'est un survival horror?

    Dans la même idée il y a infernium. J'ai laisser tomber, beaucoup trop dur.
    shincloud posted the 05/27/2018 at 08:59 PM
    gat Graaavveee! je doit faire Emily Want To play 2 et Agony, c'est bon ce retour du survival
    xenofamicom posted the 05/27/2018 at 09:41 PM
    Le Virtual Boy 2 est de retour, c'est ça?

    Sinon oui, en vr ça peut faire bien flipper...
    birmou posted the 05/27/2018 at 09:50 PM
    Je cours acheter un PSVR
    Ça vend du rêve !
    minbox posted the 05/27/2018 at 09:53 PM
    cyr non c’est un Mario-like
