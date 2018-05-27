profile
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Les 3 nouveaux Nintendo Select en préco
La gamme Nintendo Select s'agrandit avec 3 nouveaux titres, Animal Crossing, Donkey Kong Country et Super Mario Maker.



Les titres seront au prix de 19.99€ chacun



Il y a deux nouveaux coloris de 2DS XL




La console ne va pas mourir maintenant !

J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Super Mario Maker pour Nintendo 3DS - SELECTS 24.99€ (prix non définitif)
Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - SELECTS 24.99€ (prix non définitif)
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - SELECTS 24.99€ (prix non définitif)
F1 2018 : Headline Edition 59.99€
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 29.99€
Super Bomberman R - Shiny Edition 29.99€
Shenmue I & II 31.99€
Console Xbox One X 1 To 449.99€
https://amzn.to/2siARET
    posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    xenofamicom posted the 05/27/2018 at 01:22 PM
    Je trouve que la 3DS (XL) et la 2DS (XL) ont un prix élevé.
    Ça fait quand même 7 ans que c'est sortie.

    Nintendo pourrait faire quand même une baisse de prix importante maintenant (la 3DS XL à 129€, et la 2DS XL à 99€).
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/27/2018 at 01:43 PM
    j'avoue que c'est cher surtout si on a une switch
