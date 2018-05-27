La gamme Nintendo Select s'agrandit avec 3 nouveaux titres, Animal Crossing, Donkey Kong Country et Super Mario Maker.
Les titres seront au prix de 19.99€ chacun
Il y a deux nouveaux coloris de 2DS XL
La console ne va pas mourir maintenant !
J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens
Super Mario Maker pour Nintendo 3DS - SELECTS
24.99€ (prix non définitif)
Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo - SELECTS
24.99€ (prix non définitif)
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - SELECTS
24.99€ (prix non définitif)
F1 2018 : Headline Edition
59.99€
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
29.99€
Super Bomberman R - Shiny Edition
29.99€
Shenmue I & II
31.99€
Console Xbox One X 1 To
449.99€
tags :
posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
Ça fait quand même 7 ans que c'est sortie.
Nintendo pourrait faire quand même une baisse de prix importante maintenant (la 3DS XL à 129€, et la 2DS XL à 99€).