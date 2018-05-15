profile
Dragon's Crown Pro
name : Dragon's Crown Pro
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : action
european release date : 05/15/2018
profile
mugiwara > blog
Dragon's crown pro
Salut j'ai commencé dragon's crown pro j'ai un chevalier niveau 56 et je suis en difficile je cherche du monde pour jouer en coop si ya des volontaires ajouter moi

id psn: bakuman91
    posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:42 PM by mugiwara
    comments (2)
    testament posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:42 PM
    stefanpsp posted the 05/27/2018 at 01:27 PM
    A noter que si vous avez le jeu sur ps3/ps4 ou vita, vous pouvez jouer ensemble
