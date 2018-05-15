accueil
Dragon's crown pro
Salut j'ai commencé dragon's crown pro j'ai un chevalier niveau 56 et je suis en difficile je cherche du monde pour jouer en coop si ya des volontaires ajouter moi
id psn: bakuman91
posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:42 PM by
mugiwara
comments (
2
)
testament
posted
the 05/27/2018 at 12:42 PM
stefanpsp
posted
the 05/27/2018 at 01:27 PM
A noter que si vous avez le jeu sur ps3/ps4 ou vita, vous pouvez jouer ensemble
