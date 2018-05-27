profile
Xbox one S 1TO pour 199€ avec deux jeux
199€ pour la Xbox One S 1 To Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels https://amzn.to/2IOZTCF



pas mal non ?
    posted the 05/27/2018 at 11:43 AM by poudre666
    comments (10)
    raph64 posted the 05/27/2018 at 11:46 AM
    Poudre666 C'est de la poudre de perlimpinpin ce deal
    mafacenligne posted the 05/27/2018 at 11:47 AM
    la ONE X à 350 euros fin 2018
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/27/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Non merci .
    minbox posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:10 PM
    Faudrait juste rajouter le X à côté de Xbox One et je signe.
    axlrose posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:12 PM
    mafacenligne Elle est déja trouvable a 350 euros dans des magasins easy cash
    warminos posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:13 PM
    Toute blanche et vierge...d’exclus
    Allez je sors, et je prie pour 2019
    nakata posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:25 PM
    Encore 4 fois trop cher,
    narphe1 posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:29 PM
    bah ça en fait une console et le lecteur de blu ray 4K le moins cher du marché donc bon "why not" !
    cail2 posted the 05/27/2018 at 12:35 PM
    Quelqu'un sait si sur Forza 3 on peut paramétrer du 60 fps sur One S ? Et sur One X ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/27/2018 at 01:32 PM
    Y en a ici mais j'hallucine, ça crache sur la one mais par contre si elle est gratuite je prends
