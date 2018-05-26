Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
State of Decay 2
name : State of Decay 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
link49
State of Decay 2 : Enfin une note parfaite obtenue
Tests


Voici une Information concernant un jeu sorti sur Xbox One, State of Decay 2 :



Le site Quarter to Three est le premier a décerné la note ultime au jeu State of Decay 2. Reste à voir si ça sera un cas isolé ou si d’autres sites estiment que le jeu mérite cette note…

Source : http://www.quartertothree.com/fp/2018/05/24/a-new-dawn-rises-in-state-of-decay-2/
    posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:12 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    gat posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:13 PM
    C'est diablo le testeur ?
    raph64 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:15 PM
    Gat lol force 1000
    link49 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:16 PM
    Je le prendrais, mais le mois prochain je pense...
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:17 PM
    Une fois passé le côté "ça ressemble un peu à walking dead" je comprends mieux les notes, mais ça devrait pas dépasser 13.
    shinz0 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:19 PM
    gat
    koji posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:21 PM
    Gat
    misterpixel posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:22 PM
    gat
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:25 PM
    Link49
    Teste le jeu avec le game pass ça te coûteras 10 euros "seulement"
    link49 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:27 PM
    romgamer6859 Effectivement, j'y avais pas pensé...
    diablo posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:31 PM
    il ne mérite pas cette note non plus comme aucun jeu d'ailleurs un 5 étoiles / un 20/20 un 10/10 un 100/100 etc... ne sont pas des notes objectives même si une note ne sera de toute façon jamais objective
    cajp45 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:39 PM
    le système de notes n'est pas pertinent, on parle de tests mais pour du jv ça devrait être des critiques.
    darksly posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:41 PM
    gat
    serve posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Encore un site qui veut se démarquer pour faire du clique.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:49 PM
    cajp45 la note c'est la conclusion qui est juste là pour dire "voilà sur une échelle de 1 à 20, ou je situe l’intérêt que je porte à ce jeu", un test (une critique) c'est : thèse, antithèse, synthèse, il y a une note, mais il ne faut pas lire que la note, mais comment la personne qui a testé à pu en arriver à cette "conclusion".
