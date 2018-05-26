accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
State of Decay 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Undead Labs
genre :
survival horror
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
link49
State of Decay 2 : Enfin une note parfaite obtenue
Tests
Voici une Information concernant un jeu sorti sur Xbox One, State of Decay 2 :
Le site Quarter to Three est le premier a décerné la note ultime au jeu State of Decay 2. Reste à voir si ça sera un cas isolé ou si d'autres sites estiment que le jeu mérite cette note…
Source :
http://www.quartertothree.com/fp/2018/05/24/a-new-dawn-rises-in-state-of-decay-2/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:12 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
gat
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:13 PM
C'est
diablo
le testeur ?
raph64
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:15 PM
Gat
lol force 1000
link49
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:16 PM
Je le prendrais, mais le mois prochain je pense...
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:17 PM
Une fois passé le côté "ça ressemble un peu à walking dead" je comprends mieux les notes, mais ça devrait pas dépasser 13.
shinz0
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:19 PM
gat
koji
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:21 PM
Gat
misterpixel
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:22 PM
gat
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:25 PM
Link49
Teste le jeu avec le game pass ça te coûteras 10 euros "seulement"
link49
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:27 PM
romgamer6859
Effectivement, j'y avais pas pensé...
diablo
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:31 PM
il ne mérite pas cette note non plus comme aucun jeu d'ailleurs un 5 étoiles / un 20/20 un 10/10 un 100/100 etc... ne sont pas des notes objectives même si une note ne sera de toute façon jamais objective
cajp45
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:39 PM
le système de notes n'est pas pertinent, on parle de tests mais pour du jv ça devrait être des critiques.
darksly
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:41 PM
gat
serve
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:42 PM
Encore un site qui veut se démarquer pour faire du clique.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/26/2018 at 12:49 PM
cajp45
la note c'est la conclusion qui est juste là pour dire "voilà sur une échelle de 1 à 20, ou je situe l'intérêt que je porte à ce jeu", un test (une critique) c'est : thèse, antithèse, synthèse, il y a une note, mais il ne faut pas lire que la note, mais comment la personne qui a testé à pu en arriver à cette "conclusion".
