Miami Street : Le jeu de la collaboration Gobo / Microsoft
Annoncé en "catimini" voici le nouveau jeu sur lequel Gobo Studio / Electric Square travaillais pour le compte de Microsoft.
Annoncé uniquement sur PC (W10) en F2P pour le moment.

Voici sans plus tarder une petite vidéo de gameplay (de ouuuuuuf), quelques screen editeur ainsi que de l'annonce du studio :

" We’ve got some exciting news to share. We proudly announce Miami Street, a project that Electric Square has been working on with our partners at Microsoft Studios. Developed to be played on any Windows 10 PC device, Miami Street is a new kind of racing game, built for a broad audience who love easy to pick-up-and-play experiences. As we continue the development of Miami Street in the months ahead, we will begin releasing the game in limited regions for testing and player feedback. To learn more about Miami Street and to keep up to date with the latest news on the game, make sure to follow the Miami Street Facebook page."
















Pour plus d'info :

- Le site Officiel : https://www.electricsquare.com/games/

- La page FB : https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMiamiStreet

- Store MS : https://www.microsoft.com/fr-fr/store/p/miami-street/9n2r1zmbx1s2
    posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:37 AM by davydems
    comments (7)
    lughost30 posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:42 AM
    Absolument rien de dingue...ça ne se démarque en rien...par rapport aux jeunes mobiles du même style.
    gat posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:43 AM
    Je veux un nouveau Midnight Club.
    onypsis posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:44 AM
    C'est un jeu au gameplay type smartphone ou quoi ? Tu m'étonnes qu'ils vont pas l'annoncer en grande pompe !
    raiko posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:51 AM
    Mouais, petit projet sans grandes prétention visiblement
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:14 PM
    ça fait mal, car ça veut dire un studio potentiel en moins sur une exclue
    diablo posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:46 PM
    romgamer6859 Pas forcément ils sont sur au moins un AAA par contre est-ce que c'est Microsoft qui l'édite ou c'est pour Ubisoft on ne sait pas, il y a peut-être même un 3ème projets https://www.neogaf.com/threads/info-about-studio-gobos-microsoft-ubisoft-games-aaa-aa-new-ip-existing-f2p-ip.1375371/#post-237095241
    birmou posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:55 PM
    Ça vend du rêve
