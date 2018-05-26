Annoncé en "catimini" voici le nouveau jeu sur lequel Gobo Studio / Electric Square travaillais pour le compte de Microsoft.Annoncé uniquement sur PC (W10) en F2P pour le moment.Voici sans plus tarder une petite vidéo de gameplay (de ouuuuuuf), quelques screen editeur ainsi que de l'annonce du studio :" We’ve got some exciting news to share. We proudly announce Miami Street, a project that Electric Square has been working on with our partners at Microsoft Studios. Developed to be played on any Windows 10 PC device, Miami Street is a new kind of racing game, built for a broad audience who love easy to pick-up-and-play experiences. As we continue the development of Miami Street in the months ahead, we will begin releasing the game in limited regions for testing and player feedback. To learn more about Miami Street and to keep up to date with the latest news on the game, make sure to follow the Miami Street Facebook page."Pour plus d'info :- Le site Officiel : https://www.electricsquare.com/games/- La page FB : https://www.facebook.com/OfficialMiamiStreet- Store MS : https://www.microsoft.com/fr-fr/store/p/miami-street/9n2r1zmbx1s2