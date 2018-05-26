profile
Achat du Jour : La passion 8)
J'ai sauté sur l'occasion après une promo cdiscount avec la Nes et Snes pour 100euro.


    posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:28 AM by shincloud
    comments (6)
    raph64 posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:29 AM
    Le fruit de la passion, c'est mieux
    guiguif posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:32 AM
    Quand je vois la Snes Mini ça me donne a chaque fois trop envie de me chopper la Super NT, mais 200 euros quoi
    bonanzaa posted the 05/26/2018 at 11:59 AM
    La mini super nes
    escobar posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:00 PM
    Street fighter ça doit être la cata de jouer sur switch car pas de croix
    hanzocelot posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:18 PM
    guiguif J’ai la Super NT et franchement c’est du bonheur en barre. Surtout qu’on peut y mettre des roms aussi. N’hesite pas.
    guiguif posted the 05/26/2018 at 12:29 PM
    hanzocelot Ouais je vais la chopper, le prix et les frais de ports font quand meme bien mal surtout qu'il n'y a pas de manette vendue avec, heureusement que les manettes d'origines sont compatibles x)
