profile
God of War
88
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/20/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nindo64
26
Likes
Likers
nindo64
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 193
visites since opening : 250024
nindo64 > blog
all
Quand Kratos fait des blagues..
Insolite

Ca donne ça



Atreus se retenant de pouffer de rire..
    tags : bad boi bad boi what you gonna do ?
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:26 PM by nindo64
    comments (5)
    lordguyver posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:28 PM
    En effet
    dante69 posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:34 PM
    Indeed
    lordguyver posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:40 PM
    dante69 Peut aussi marché si tu cherche un job
    nindo64 posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:44 PM
    lordguyver Alors toi
    lordguyver posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:56 PM
    nindo64 Plait-il ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre