Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Detroit : Become Human
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Quantic Dream
genre :
Narration
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
05/25/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
link49
Detroit : Become Human Ps4 : Graphiquement magnifique
Ps4
Voici des Images maison du jeu Detroit : Become Human :
Et je précise que j'y joues sur la première Ps4. Graphiquement, je pense qu'il s'agit du plus beau jeu sorti à ce jour sur cette console, tout simplement...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:00 PM by
link49
comments (
29
)
misterpixel
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:02 PM
Mais sans âme... et pour le coup c’est vrai, un robot n’en a pas.
link49
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:03 PM
Par contre, c'est assez rigide au niveau des déplacements. Mais je m'y suis habitué...
koji
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:03 PM
un peu decu j'mattendais a un MAIS...
neptonic
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:08 PM
J'y joue en ce moment
J'adore comment ils ont intégré cloé à l'interface
leonr4
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:09 PM
C'est comme GOW, il est nickel que ça soit sur Pro ou Standard
link49
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:10 PM
Neptonic
C'est clair.
Et puis, pas besoin d'une loupe pour les sous-titres...
idd
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:12 PM
je suis dessus il est sensas
neptonic
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:12 PM
link49
c'est sûr
gemini
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:13 PM
Je le trouve excellent. Du très bon Quantic Dream. En deux mois, deux très gros jeux.
link49
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:14 PM
Neptonic
Et puis, faire la vaisselle et ramasser le linge dans un jeu vidéo, ça n'a pas de prix...
driver
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:20 PM
Certains tests disent qu'il s'agit du plus beau jeu jamais sorti sur consoles.
J'ai l'impression qu'on entend ça à chaque nouvelle exclusivité PS4...
En tout cas, cela nous rappelle une chose. Certains ont le matos, d'autres ont les jeux (et le talent) .
neptonic
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:23 PM
link49
je croyais être le seul à trouver ça immersif lol
walterwhite
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:26 PM
driver
+1000
Les tiers ne sortiront jamais aussi lourd graphiquement que les studios maison SONY
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:27 PM
Je comptais attendre un peu, mais j'ai rien à manger en jeux en ce moment jusqu'à vampyr alors à voir
shanks
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:33 PM
driver
Ouais enfin comme j'ai dit dans le mien, faut quand même prendre en compte que le jeu tourne sur des micro-zones. Même un jeu comme Uncharted qui est essentiellement linéaire ne peut avec toute la bonne volonté du monde rivaliser avec ce genre de trip interactif.
revans
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:41 PM
Jolie oui mais pas dingue non plus, environnement hyper limité, on aurait pu avoir mieux pour le coup
guiguif
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:49 PM
On a retrouver le hero d'Infamous Second Son
sdkios
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:50 PM
revans
ouais ouais, un jeu narratif dans un open world, c'est sur que ca casserait pas du tout le rythme
il est magnifique c'est tout, y a rien a dire, endroits restraints ou non.
link49
et encore, t'as encore rien vu la, par la suite y a des scenes vraiment splendides dans des environnements de ouf
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:53 PM
Je l'ai commencé, ça commence bien doucement et là j'en suis rendu à quelque chose de bien.
Rien que le menu d’accueil très kojima me tue
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:55 PM
guiguif
Ce hero, je l'ai trouvé fade jusqu'à la scene que je viens de finir, là ok
revans
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 09:59 PM
sdkios
magnifique ? MWe nan, jolie mais pas magnifique non plus
leonr4
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:03 PM
revans
lol
revans
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:06 PM
leonr4
bah si tu trouve sa magnifique c'est bien, je trouve pas le jeu magnifique , c'est joli mais faut pas oublier que c'est hyper fermer
leonr4
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:11 PM
revans
Hyper fermer ou non c'est pas le sujet, mais il faut reconnaître que le jeu reste sublime visuellement et techniquement solide pour le genre, on ne peut pas le nier. Il fait partie sans aucun doute des plus beaux jeux de cette génération. The Order 1886 et Ryse étaient tout deux des jeux couloirs et pourtant ça n'a pas empêché les gens d’admettre qu'ils claquaient bien graphiquement, d'ailleurs ils le sont toujours.
gamerdome
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:21 PM
Je l'ai commencé aujourd'hui, c'est mon premier jeu/film interactif... et j'adore ! Certaines missions ont une arborescence de choix et conséquences de malade !!! Grosse replay value !
akinen
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:24 PM
Incroyable visuellement en effet
loonis
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:38 PM
Le jeu est magnifique visuellement. Il y’a rien a dire de plus. Je ne comprends pas tout ces rabat-joie qui aiment balancer des "oui mais". C’est hyper barbant. Oui le jeu n’est pas un jeu hyper ouvert... et alors ?! Il est visuellement magnifiqu, c’est tout. C’est propre. Encore un jeu qui montre que cette console en a dans le ventre. Je suis impressionné par le travail de QuanticDream... vraiment.
revans
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 10:45 PM
leonr4
des plus beaux jeu de la gen ? Pour moi non même si il est très beau
seganintendo
posted
the 05/25/2018 at 11:05 PM
revans
voilà le joueur d aujourd'hui. Complètement insensible au boulot que font les développeurs. Quelle tristesse
