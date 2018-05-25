Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Detroit : Become Human
45
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/25/2018
link49
335
link49
Detroit : Become Human Ps4 : Graphiquement magnifique
Ps4


Voici des Images maison du jeu Detroit : Become Human :

























Et je précise que j'y joues sur la première Ps4. Graphiquement, je pense qu'il s'agit du plus beau jeu sorti à ce jour sur cette console, tout simplement...

    3
    posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:00 PM by link49
    comments (29)
    misterpixel posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:02 PM
    Mais sans âme... et pour le coup c’est vrai, un robot n’en a pas.
    link49 posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Par contre, c'est assez rigide au niveau des déplacements. Mais je m'y suis habitué...
    koji posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:03 PM
    un peu decu j'mattendais a un MAIS...
    neptonic posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:08 PM
    J'y joue en ce moment

    J'adore comment ils ont intégré cloé à l'interface
    leonr4 posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:09 PM
    C'est comme GOW, il est nickel que ça soit sur Pro ou Standard
    link49 posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:10 PM
    Neptonic C'est clair.

    Et puis, pas besoin d'une loupe pour les sous-titres...
    idd posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:12 PM
    je suis dessus il est sensas
    neptonic posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:12 PM
    link49 c'est sûr
    gemini posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:13 PM
    Je le trouve excellent. Du très bon Quantic Dream. En deux mois, deux très gros jeux.
    link49 posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:14 PM
    Neptonic Et puis, faire la vaisselle et ramasser le linge dans un jeu vidéo, ça n'a pas de prix...
    driver posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:20 PM
    Certains tests disent qu'il s'agit du plus beau jeu jamais sorti sur consoles.

    J'ai l'impression qu'on entend ça à chaque nouvelle exclusivité PS4...

    En tout cas, cela nous rappelle une chose. Certains ont le matos, d'autres ont les jeux (et le talent) .
    neptonic posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:23 PM
    link49 je croyais être le seul à trouver ça immersif lol
    walterwhite posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:26 PM
    driver +1000

    Les tiers ne sortiront jamais aussi lourd graphiquement que les studios maison SONY
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:27 PM
    Je comptais attendre un peu, mais j'ai rien à manger en jeux en ce moment jusqu'à vampyr alors à voir
    shanks posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:33 PM
    driver
    Ouais enfin comme j'ai dit dans le mien, faut quand même prendre en compte que le jeu tourne sur des micro-zones. Même un jeu comme Uncharted qui est essentiellement linéaire ne peut avec toute la bonne volonté du monde rivaliser avec ce genre de trip interactif.
    revans posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:41 PM
    Jolie oui mais pas dingue non plus, environnement hyper limité, on aurait pu avoir mieux pour le coup
    guiguif posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:49 PM
    On a retrouver le hero d'Infamous Second Son
    sdkios posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:50 PM
    revans ouais ouais, un jeu narratif dans un open world, c'est sur que ca casserait pas du tout le rythme il est magnifique c'est tout, y a rien a dire, endroits restraints ou non.
    link49 et encore, t'as encore rien vu la, par la suite y a des scenes vraiment splendides dans des environnements de ouf
    fan2jeux posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:53 PM
    Je l'ai commencé, ça commence bien doucement et là j'en suis rendu à quelque chose de bien.

    Rien que le menu d’accueil très kojima me tue
    fan2jeux posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:55 PM
    guiguif
    Ce hero, je l'ai trouvé fade jusqu'à la scene que je viens de finir, là ok
    revans posted the 05/25/2018 at 09:59 PM
    sdkios magnifique ? MWe nan, jolie mais pas magnifique non plus
    leonr4 posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:03 PM
    revans lol
    revans posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:06 PM
    leonr4 bah si tu trouve sa magnifique c'est bien, je trouve pas le jeu magnifique , c'est joli mais faut pas oublier que c'est hyper fermer
    leonr4 posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:11 PM
    revans Hyper fermer ou non c'est pas le sujet, mais il faut reconnaître que le jeu reste sublime visuellement et techniquement solide pour le genre, on ne peut pas le nier. Il fait partie sans aucun doute des plus beaux jeux de cette génération. The Order 1886 et Ryse étaient tout deux des jeux couloirs et pourtant ça n'a pas empêché les gens d’admettre qu'ils claquaient bien graphiquement, d'ailleurs ils le sont toujours.
    gamerdome posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:21 PM
    Je l'ai commencé aujourd'hui, c'est mon premier jeu/film interactif... et j'adore ! Certaines missions ont une arborescence de choix et conséquences de malade !!! Grosse replay value !
    akinen posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:24 PM
    Incroyable visuellement en effet
    loonis posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:38 PM
    Le jeu est magnifique visuellement. Il y’a rien a dire de plus. Je ne comprends pas tout ces rabat-joie qui aiment balancer des "oui mais". C’est hyper barbant. Oui le jeu n’est pas un jeu hyper ouvert... et alors ?! Il est visuellement magnifiqu, c’est tout. C’est propre. Encore un jeu qui montre que cette console en a dans le ventre. Je suis impressionné par le travail de QuanticDream... vraiment.
    revans posted the 05/25/2018 at 10:45 PM
    leonr4 des plus beaux jeu de la gen ? Pour moi non même si il est très beau
    seganintendo posted the 05/25/2018 at 11:05 PM
    revans voilà le joueur d aujourd'hui. Complètement insensible au boulot que font les développeurs. Quelle tristesse
