Yakuza 3
name : Yakuza 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
guiguif
guiguif
Yakuza 3: La jaquette du remaster PS4 censurée
Si elle a prit des couleurs et quelques changements au niveau des façades, la jaquette PS4 de Yakuza 3 se verra malheureusement censurée avec la suppression de la cigarette

    posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:01 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    ravyxxs posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:02 PM
    Mdrrrr c'est ridicule sans la clope bizarrement
    rbz posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:02 PM
    ... heu cette inferior version
    gunstarred posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:04 PM
    Il fallait mettre une tige de blé à la place.
    furtifdor posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:06 PM
    gunstarred façon lucky!
    Ou un curdent!
    mrvince posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:06 PM
    juda posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
    Très bien, je sens que j'aurais repris la cigarette sinon.
    Par contre il aurait pu remplacer la clope par une fleur .
    kurosama posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:09 PM
    Quand meme avec la clope,c'etait classe.
    killia posted the 05/25/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Nawak
