Xbox BC : 1 nouveau titre
Encore un nouveau titre rétrocompatible Xbox 360 sur Xbox One en ce jeudi !

Actualité oblige, c'est la série Battlefield qui est à l'honneur avec Battlefield 1943 !

Bon jeu
    posted the 05/24/2018 at 04:06 PM by tuni
    
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/24/2018 at 04:13 PM
    J'étais dans le top 100 sur 360, je passais mes nuits dessus, je vais me le rependre tiens.
