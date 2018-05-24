profile
shincloud
195
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2834
visites since opening : 3428047
shincloud > blog
Achat du Jour : il faut savoir
Ce faire plaisir le jour de sont anniversaire

Je vais tellement le violenté Detroit ce week end XD



Bon je part faire la fête bisou bisou
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:42 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    mikazaki posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:44 PM
    bon anniversaire mon amie !!!
    escobar posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:45 PM
    Bon anniversaire dude
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:50 PM
    Bon anniversaire! utiliser le verbe violenter avec dark souls
    ravyxxs posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:53 PM
    Pk Overwatch jeu que tu as déjà sur PS4 ? S'il te plaît me dit pas que c'est pour la 4K natif... Stp...
    shanks posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:57 PM
    Anniv ? 30 ans ?
    Tu fais partie des vieux donc maintenant
    Keupin
    astralbouille posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:57 PM
    Profites-en bien (doublement). De mon côté, ça fait deux ans que je n'ai plus le temps de toucher une manette (ou presque, j'ai quand même refait quelques petites sessions de DKC Tropical Freeze, parce qu'il le vaut bien).
    Toujours des jeux de 2014-2015 à continuer (compilation KH, MGSV, TW3 ...) et j'ai un retard monstrueux. lul.
    lanciun posted the 05/24/2018 at 04:01 PM
    shanks que j'aimerai avoir 30 ans lol
    shincloud profite bien et bon anniversaire
    oenomaus posted the 05/24/2018 at 04:05 PM
    30 ans ce petit jeune
    raph64 posted the 05/24/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Bon annniversaire mec, la trentaine
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre