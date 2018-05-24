accueil
Muramasa
profile
shincloud
shincloud
> blog
Achat du Jour : il faut savoir
Ce faire plaisir le jour de sont anniversaire
Je vais tellement le violenté Detroit ce week end XD
Bon je part faire la fête bisou bisou
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/24/2018 at 03:42 PM by
shincloud
comments (
9
)
mikazaki
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:44 PM
bon anniversaire mon amie !!!
escobar
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:45 PM
Bon anniversaire dude
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:50 PM
Bon anniversaire! utiliser le verbe violenter avec dark souls
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:53 PM
Pk Overwatch jeu que tu as déjà sur PS4 ? S'il te plaît me dit pas que c'est pour la 4K natif... Stp...
shanks
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:57 PM
Anniv ? 30 ans ?
Tu fais partie des vieux donc maintenant
Keupin
astralbouille
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 03:57 PM
Profites-en bien (doublement). De mon côté, ça fait deux ans que je n'ai plus le temps de toucher une manette (ou presque, j'ai quand même refait quelques petites sessions de DKC Tropical Freeze, parce qu'il le vaut bien).
Toujours des jeux de 2014-2015 à continuer (compilation KH, MGSV, TW3 ...) et j'ai un retard monstrueux. lul.
Toujours des jeux de 2014-2015 à continuer (compilation KH, MGSV, TW3 ...) et j'ai un retard monstrueux. lul.
lanciun
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 04:01 PM
shanks
que j'aimerai avoir 30 ans lol
shincloud
profite bien et bon anniversaire
oenomaus
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 04:05 PM
30 ans ce petit jeune
raph64
posted
the 05/24/2018 at 04:19 PM
Bon annniversaire mec, la trentaine
bold
shincloud profite bien et bon anniversaire