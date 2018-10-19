accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
3
leblogdeshacka
,
kamikaze1985
,
kurosama
name :
Battlefield V
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
DICE
genre :
FPS
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
121
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
niveforever
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
hasselhoff
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
cb
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onyjinn
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
,
awamy02
,
gaunt
gat
gat
Battlefield V sortira le 19 octobre 2018 (lol)
Boucherie graphique et sonore en approche.
posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:57 PM by
gat
goldmen33
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:00 PM
Allez on veut du lourd!
macbeal
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:01 PM
Hâte de voir ce qu'il nous reserve
goldmen33
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:02 PM
Xbox One partout c'est bon pour la version X!
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:03 PM
J'espère qu'un jour ils referont un BC3 pour changer un peu de la 1st 2nd WW
macbeal
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:06 PM
Version Xbox one X en vue
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:08 PM
Nvidia ça sent bon pour la version PC
macbeal
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:11 PM
les concept arts sont superbes
skuldleif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:13 PM
axlrose
si ya pas d'halo 6 cette année ya des chances que je le prenne
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:13 PM
Pas de logo Sony ça sent pas bon la version PS4
contra
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:16 PM
Pas de trailer encore ?
axlrose
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:17 PM
Mode solo, mode coop et mutli confirmé !
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:17 PM
skuldleif
tu penses qu'il peut y avoir Halo 6 cette année
axlrose
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:18 PM
skuldleif
j'aime pas Halo, Bf c'est tellement mieux
skuldleif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
shinz0
et cod ten pense quoi
kamikaze1985
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
Vous affez du a l'ail?
gat
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
contra
A la fin du live.
skuldleif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:20 PM
bon cest quand qu'ils parlent du mode Battleroyal
gat
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:21 PM
shinz0
Pas de logo PS4 car MS a le deal marketing. Comme BF1 d'ailleurs.
skuldleif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:23 PM
mdr cette question "votre jeu sera t-il pay to win"
axlrose
ooooo les dlc(map/modes) seront gratuit !!!
poliof
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:24 PM
Comment elle la UX designer
skuldleif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:24 PM
pendant ce temp COD continuent a prendre leur joueur pour des vache a lait
contra
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:25 PM
gat
Oh les tarba
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:28 PM
skuldleif
je ne joue plus au jeu de guerre depuis quelques années mais CoD avec un mode Battle Royale cela peut être énorme sachant que le jeu a un plus gros budget et plus de développeurs que PUBG et Fornite
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
Sacré moteur ce frostbite, toujours plus loin et ces animations aux petits oignons
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
Mouais...un jeu de guerre quoi
Les couleurs cela dit sont sympas
poliof
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
shinz0
Tout à fait d'accord.
barberousse
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:31 PM
Comment c’est beau!
kurosama
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
Ah oui quand meme!
oenomaus
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
ca fait un peu décalé la mise en scène ... mais cela pète graphiquement
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
https://youtu.be/fb1MR85XFOc
kamikaze1985
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
C'est beau la guerre.
dungas73
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
Comment peut on prendre encore les gamers pour des cons avec un traler bullshit comme sa ?
axlrose
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:33 PM
Le trailer est juste magnifique bordel de merde ! Sortie le 19 octobre et en anticipe le 16 octobre !
diablass59
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:34 PM
ça envoie
cyr
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:34 PM
Non merci.
axlrose
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
skuldleif
Battlefield 5 : aucun pass premium, pas d'extension payante, pas de DLC payants, pas de maps payantes ! Vous achetez le jeu et c'est tout !
stephenking
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
Sur OneX ce devrait être juste
gat
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
dungas73
lol
guiguif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
ah ces trailer ultra mis en scene...
shinz0
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
Rendez nous Medal of Honor
svr
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
J'ai pas l'impression que ça tourne sur console la phase de gameplay. Sinon ça envoie du lourd.
oenomaus
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
guiguif
et ? quel est le but d'un trailer? si ce n est mettre l'eau à la bouche
kurosama
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
dungas73
y'a jamais eu de bullshit chez eux..
trodark
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:37 PM
Pas de Premium Pass ! !!!
Merci, enfin le retour au vrai DICE qu'on aime.
Et une campagne un peu décalée, on retrouve un peu de la Bas Comptant... Un peu...
guiguif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:38 PM
oenomaus
Ouais mais quand c'est trop abusé comme ici ça fait pshitt pour moi
wickette
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:39 PM
Fallait juste être + transparent et dire que les skins seront aussi dispo via micro-transactions sinon très content de ne plus avoir de premium pass. Le jeu m’a l’air sublime sinon.
oenomaus
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:39 PM
guiguif
on verra
lors de la sortie ou de gamelive lors de l'E3
