name : Battlefield V
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : DICE
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Battlefield V sortira le 19 octobre 2018 (lol)

Boucherie graphique et sonore en approche.




    posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:57 PM by gat
    comments (47)
    goldmen33 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Allez on veut du lourd!
    macbeal posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:01 PM
    Hâte de voir ce qu'il nous reserve
    goldmen33 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:02 PM
    Xbox One partout c'est bon pour la version X!
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:03 PM
    J'espère qu'un jour ils referont un BC3 pour changer un peu de la 1st 2nd WW
    macbeal posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:06 PM
    Version Xbox one X en vue
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Nvidia ça sent bon pour la version PC
    macbeal posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:11 PM
    les concept arts sont superbes
    skuldleif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:13 PM
    axlrose si ya pas d'halo 6 cette année ya des chances que je le prenne
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Pas de logo Sony ça sent pas bon la version PS4
    contra posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Pas de trailer encore ?
    axlrose posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:17 PM
    Mode solo, mode coop et mutli confirmé !
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:17 PM
    skuldleif tu penses qu'il peut y avoir Halo 6 cette année
    axlrose posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:18 PM
    skuldleif j'aime pas Halo, Bf c'est tellement mieux
    skuldleif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
    shinz0 et cod ten pense quoi
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
    Vous affez du a l'ail?
    gat posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:19 PM
    contra A la fin du live.
    skuldleif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:20 PM
    bon cest quand qu'ils parlent du mode Battleroyal
    gat posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:21 PM
    shinz0 Pas de logo PS4 car MS a le deal marketing. Comme BF1 d'ailleurs.
    skuldleif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:23 PM
    mdr cette question "votre jeu sera t-il pay to win"
    axlrose ooooo les dlc(map/modes) seront gratuit !!!
    poliof posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:24 PM
    Comment elle la UX designer
    skuldleif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:24 PM
    pendant ce temp COD continuent a prendre leur joueur pour des vache a lait
    contra posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:25 PM
    gat Oh les tarba
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:28 PM
    skuldleif je ne joue plus au jeu de guerre depuis quelques années mais CoD avec un mode Battle Royale cela peut être énorme sachant que le jeu a un plus gros budget et plus de développeurs que PUBG et Fornite
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
    Sacré moteur ce frostbite, toujours plus loin et ces animations aux petits oignons
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
    Mouais...un jeu de guerre quoi
    Les couleurs cela dit sont sympas
    poliof posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:30 PM
    shinz0 Tout à fait d'accord.
    barberousse posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Comment c’est beau!
    kurosama posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
    Ah oui quand meme!
    oenomaus posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
    ca fait un peu décalé la mise en scène ... mais cela pète graphiquement
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
    https://youtu.be/fb1MR85XFOc
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
    C'est beau la guerre.
    dungas73 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:32 PM
    Comment peut on prendre encore les gamers pour des cons avec un traler bullshit comme sa ?
    axlrose posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:33 PM
    Le trailer est juste magnifique bordel de merde ! Sortie le 19 octobre et en anticipe le 16 octobre !
    diablass59 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:34 PM
    ça envoie
    cyr posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:34 PM
    Non merci.
    axlrose posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
    skuldleif Battlefield 5 : aucun pass premium, pas d'extension payante, pas de DLC payants, pas de maps payantes ! Vous achetez le jeu et c'est tout !
    stephenking posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
    Sur OneX ce devrait être juste
    gat posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
    dungas73 lol
    guiguif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
    ah ces trailer ultra mis en scene...
    shinz0 posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
    Rendez nous Medal of Honor
    svr posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
    J'ai pas l'impression que ça tourne sur console la phase de gameplay. Sinon ça envoie du lourd.
    oenomaus posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
    guiguif et ? quel est le but d'un trailer? si ce n est mettre l'eau à la bouche
    kurosama posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:36 PM
    dungas73 y'a jamais eu de bullshit chez eux..
    trodark posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:37 PM
    Pas de Premium Pass ! !!!
    Merci, enfin le retour au vrai DICE qu'on aime.

    Et une campagne un peu décalée, on retrouve un peu de la Bas Comptant... Un peu...
    guiguif posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:38 PM
    oenomaus Ouais mais quand c'est trop abusé comme ici ça fait pshitt pour moi
    wickette posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:39 PM
    Fallait juste être + transparent et dire que les skins seront aussi dispo via micro-transactions sinon très content de ne plus avoir de premium pass. Le jeu m’a l’air sublime sinon.
    oenomaus posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:39 PM
    guiguif on verra lors de la sortie ou de gamelive lors de l'E3
