foxstep
Enter The Fox
Detroit Become Human: David Cage réponds à ses détracteurs
Foxstep
david cage
detroit
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:33 PM by
foxstep
comments (
14
)
lightning
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:39 PM
top l'interview
Je lui souhaite un beau succès avec Detroit
biboys
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:41 PM
Sympathique ce david cage, maxime aussi
spawnini
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:42 PM
Impatient d'y jouer. J'aime ce studio pour leur style de jeu
korou
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:47 PM
Vraiment passionnante l'interview. Hâte de recevoir mon exemplaire demain ou vendredi
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:49 PM
Les tests arriveront demain à midi ?
tolgafury
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:50 PM
Vivement Day One le jeu ! J'espère l'avoir demain !
minbox
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:54 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 07:55 PM
J'adhère toujours à la mentalité de Cage
koji
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:10 PM
qu'on aime ou pas le personnage sa reste quand meme intéressant.
driver
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:20 PM
spawnini
OK Georgette.
spawnini
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:25 PM
driver
ok Bertholina
donkusei
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:29 PM
Il répond à ses détracteurs par le biais d'une interview d'un fanboy ? Concept étrange.
gemini
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:31 PM
Depuis Fahrenheit je suis fan donc day one
koji
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
Donkusei
c'est juste un titre puteaclic, il vend juste son jeu x)
