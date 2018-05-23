profile
foxstep
84
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1627
visites since opening : 1809107
foxstep > blog
Detroit Become Human: David Cage réponds à ses détracteurs


Foxstep
    tags : david cage detroit
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:33 PM by foxstep
    comments (14)
    lightning posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:39 PM
    top l'interview

    Je lui souhaite un beau succès avec Detroit
    biboys posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:41 PM
    Sympathique ce david cage, maxime aussi
    spawnini posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Impatient d'y jouer. J'aime ce studio pour leur style de jeu
    korou posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Vraiment passionnante l'interview. Hâte de recevoir mon exemplaire demain ou vendredi
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:49 PM
    Les tests arriveront demain à midi ?
    tolgafury posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:50 PM
    Vivement Day One le jeu ! J'espère l'avoir demain !
    minbox posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:54 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 05/23/2018 at 07:55 PM
    J’adhère toujours à la mentalité de Cage
    koji posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:10 PM
    qu'on aime ou pas le personnage sa reste quand meme intéressant.
    driver posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:20 PM
    spawnini

    OK Georgette.
    spawnini posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:25 PM
    driver ok Bertholina
    donkusei posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:29 PM
    Il répond à ses détracteurs par le biais d'une interview d'un fanboy ? Concept étrange.
    gemini posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Depuis Fahrenheit je suis fan donc day one
    koji posted the 05/23/2018 at 08:35 PM
    Donkusei c'est juste un titre puteaclic, il vend juste son jeu x)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre