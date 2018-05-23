accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
add a press review
profile
335
Likes
Likers
link49
articles :
16526
visites since opening : 18917603
18917603
link49
> blog
Days Gone Ps4 : Après Gamekult et JVC, au tour de Gameblog
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :
Après Gamekult, et JeuxVideo.com :
C'est au tour de Gameblog de donner ses impressions :
[video]http://videohttpr.gameblog.fr/videos/2018/05/88954_8.mp4[/video]
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira l'année prochaine sur Ps4…
Source :
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/75503-days-gone-on-y-a-joue-sur-ps4-pro-un-jeu-de-zombies-qui-prom
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:34 PM by link49
link49
comments (
10
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:38 PM
Le jeu sort dans plus de 6 mois y a large le temps encore pour l'améliorer.
spawnini
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:40 PM
Arf une pensée pour dedad
dedad
octobar
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
spawnini
ouinch ouinch
kali
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
On attend plus que les impressions de Chièze
arquion
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:42 PM
on oublie pas de rappeler que Sony Bend, leurs autres jeux sont Uncharted Golden Abyss et les Syphon Filter...
C'est leur premier jeu ambitieux, et c'est pas si mal parti que ça.
guiguif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:42 PM
Ils ont mis 8/10 a Far Cry 5 au passage, marrant.
arquion
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:44 PM
guiguif
j'ai voulu le dire sur un autre article, les mec parle de jeu qui est banal mais donne des 16/20 et 8/10 à Far Cry 5, logique
link49
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:50 PM
J'ai confiance, je pense que le jeu tournera nickel à sa sortie...
leonr4
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:58 PM
Une fois de plus ils reprochent l'originalité, mais à aucun moment ils disent que c'est mauvais, en plus on a l'impression qu'ils ont rien vu en gros comme pour les autres d'ailleurs. après oui c'est un version alpha et peu avancée donc on verra bien à la sortie du produit final.
shanks
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 06:58 PM
link49
ton lien marche pas.
faut un vrai embed.
C'est leur premier jeu ambitieux, et c'est pas si mal parti que ça.
ton lien marche pas.
faut un vrai embed.