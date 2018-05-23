Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Days Gone
42
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
Days Gone Ps4 : Après Gamekult et JVC, au tour de Gameblog
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Days Gone :



Après Gamekult, et JeuxVideo.com :



C’est au tour de Gameblog de donner ses impressions :

[video]http://videohttpr.gameblog.fr/videos/2018/05/88954_8.mp4[/video]

Pour rappel, le jeu sortira l’année prochaine sur Ps4…

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/news/75503-days-gone-on-y-a-joue-sur-ps4-pro-un-jeu-de-zombies-qui-prom
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:34 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Le jeu sort dans plus de 6 mois y a large le temps encore pour l'améliorer.
    spawnini posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Arf une pensée pour dedad
    octobar posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
    spawnini ouinch ouinch
    kali posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:41 PM
    On attend plus que les impressions de Chièze
    arquion posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:42 PM
    on oublie pas de rappeler que Sony Bend, leurs autres jeux sont Uncharted Golden Abyss et les Syphon Filter...

    C'est leur premier jeu ambitieux, et c'est pas si mal parti que ça.
    guiguif posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Ils ont mis 8/10 a Far Cry 5 au passage, marrant.
    arquion posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:44 PM
    guiguif j'ai voulu le dire sur un autre article, les mec parle de jeu qui est banal mais donne des 16/20 et 8/10 à Far Cry 5, logique
    link49 posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:50 PM
    J'ai confiance, je pense que le jeu tournera nickel à sa sortie...
    leonr4 posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Une fois de plus ils reprochent l'originalité, mais à aucun moment ils disent que c'est mauvais, en plus on a l'impression qu'ils ont rien vu en gros comme pour les autres d'ailleurs. après oui c'est un version alpha et peu avancée donc on verra bien à la sortie du produit final.
    shanks posted the 05/23/2018 at 06:58 PM
    link49
    ton lien marche pas.
    faut un vrai embed.
