Tekken 7: Gros PACK DLC Gratuit pour les 1 an du jeu
À l’occasion de Tekken 7 qui fête son premier anniversaire, Bandai Namco annonce un gros PACK DLC gratuit contentant costumes, panels et divers autres contenus pour le jeu, le tout gratuit:

Foxstep
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 03:46 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    mercure7 posted the 05/23/2018 at 03:52 PM
    Story costumes, at last ...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/23/2018 at 03:59 PM
    Et le Nekostume de Kuma le reste bof bof.
