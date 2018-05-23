accueil
name :
Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
> blog
Un Collector pour Valkyria Chronicles IV
Un collector sera disponible sur Switch, One et PS4
Je fais une MAJ dès que je suis chez mois
La vostfr sera disponible
posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:22 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
1
)
torotoro59
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 02:29 PM
