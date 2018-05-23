profile
Valkyria Chronicles 4
name : Valkyria Chronicles 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
Un Collector pour Valkyria Chronicles IV
Un collector sera disponible sur Switch, One et PS4



Je fais une MAJ dès que je suis chez mois
La vostfr sera disponible
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:22 PM by leblogdeshacka
    torotoro59 posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:29 PM
