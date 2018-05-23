accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
nicolasgourry
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2184
visites since opening :
2548348
nicolasgourry
> blog
Japan Studio (Sony) + PSVR = Astro Bot : Rescue Mission
https://blog.us.playstation.com/2018/05/23/introducing-astro-bot-rescue-mission-for-playstation-vr/
posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
18
)
koji
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:33 PM
bon j'espere il font d'autre truc quand mm.
arquion
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:33 PM
un petit jeu de plateforme qui a l'air sympathique, mais comme il est un jeu VR sera vendu au prix fort surement... dommage.
guiguif
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:36 PM
pas degueux, dommage que se soit une exclue VR :/
hayatevibritania
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:36 PM
J'aime bien, y'a des idées cool, c'est beau et coloré, même le petit robot est sympa visuellement.
lastboss
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:40 PM
Le passage avec les deux dauphins à 43 secondes = pompage de Sonic d'aventures dreamcast avec les orques
yais9999
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:40 PM
J'aimerai que Japan Studio annonce un nouveau Wild Arms....
famimax
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:43 PM
Mouais la VR avec une vue comme ça, j'arrive pas à m'y faire. Sinon y a pas le truc One Piece PSVR qui sort aujourd'hui en occident ? Bzzare qu'il y ait pas de news
e3ologue
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:43 PM
Très cool
dastukiim
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:45 PM
j'ai cru voir Astro Boy au début
amario
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:45 PM
on sent bien l'inspiration Sonic et mario. Le 1er sur PSVR était une bonne surprise
furtifdor
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:52 PM
Sympas !
Curieux aussi de voir si From Software va dévoiler son projet vr à le3 également !
diablo
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:54 PM
il y a déjà plus de phases de plateformes dans ce trailer que dans Mario Odyssey
zekk
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 01:57 PM
koji
vu que c'est un gros studios avec plusieurs équipes, oui
sora78
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 02:17 PM
koji
Tu sais que Japan Studio ont plus de 5 teams ?
La team qui s'occupe des jeux Playroom en autres c'est la Team Asobi.
*La Team Ico
*Team Gravity/Siren
*Team Asobi
*PlayStation C.A.M.P (Rain, Tokyo Jungle, ...)
*J.S.E.D.D (Soul Sacrifice, Freedom Wars, ...)
*Une Team qui bosse apparemment sur un AAA depuis plusieurs années.
*+ D'autres Teams qui bossent avec des third comme Clap Handz, Level-5, Capcom, FromSoftware, etc...
sora78
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 02:22 PM
koji
Ils sont entre 300 et 400 employés chez Japan Studio.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 02:49 PM
famimax
Tu cherches un jeu PSVR pour t'évader ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em63T2XEgn8
mickele
posted
the 05/23/2018 at 03:14 PM
diablo
Tu as toujours pas digéré le bide de Super Lucky's Tale
