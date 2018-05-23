« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
123
Likes
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2184
visites since opening : 2548348
nicolasgourry > blog
Japan Studio (Sony) + PSVR = Astro Bot : Rescue Mission







https://blog.us.playstation.com/2018/05/23/introducing-astro-bot-rescue-mission-for-playstation-vr/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (18)
    koji posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:33 PM
    bon j'espere il font d'autre truc quand mm.
    arquion posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:33 PM
    un petit jeu de plateforme qui a l'air sympathique, mais comme il est un jeu VR sera vendu au prix fort surement... dommage.
    guiguif posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:36 PM
    pas degueux, dommage que se soit une exclue VR :/
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:36 PM
    J'aime bien, y'a des idées cool, c'est beau et coloré, même le petit robot est sympa visuellement.
    lastboss posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:40 PM
    Le passage avec les deux dauphins à 43 secondes = pompage de Sonic d’aventures dreamcast avec les orques
    yais9999 posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:40 PM
    J'aimerai que Japan Studio annonce un nouveau Wild Arms....
    famimax posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Mouais la VR avec une vue comme ça, j'arrive pas à m'y faire. Sinon y a pas le truc One Piece PSVR qui sort aujourd'hui en occident ? Bzzare qu'il y ait pas de news
    e3ologue posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:43 PM
    Très cool
    dastukiim posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:45 PM
    j'ai cru voir Astro Boy au début
    amario posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:45 PM
    on sent bien l'inspiration Sonic et mario. Le 1er sur PSVR était une bonne surprise
    furtifdor posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:52 PM
    Sympas !
    Curieux aussi de voir si From Software va dévoiler son projet vr à le3 également !
    diablo posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:54 PM
    il y a déjà plus de phases de plateformes dans ce trailer que dans Mario Odyssey
    zekk posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:57 PM
    koji vu que c'est un gros studios avec plusieurs équipes, oui
    sora78 posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:17 PM
    koji Tu sais que Japan Studio ont plus de 5 teams ?

    La team qui s'occupe des jeux Playroom en autres c'est la Team Asobi.

    *La Team Ico
    *Team Gravity/Siren
    *Team Asobi
    *PlayStation C.A.M.P (Rain, Tokyo Jungle, ...)
    *J.S.E.D.D (Soul Sacrifice, Freedom Wars, ...)
    *Une Team qui bosse apparemment sur un AAA depuis plusieurs années.
    *+ D'autres Teams qui bossent avec des third comme Clap Handz, Level-5, Capcom, FromSoftware, etc...
    sora78 posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:22 PM
    koji Ils sont entre 300 et 400 employés chez Japan Studio.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/23/2018 at 02:49 PM
    famimax
    Tu cherches un jeu PSVR pour t'évader ?
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em63T2XEgn8
    mickele posted the 05/23/2018 at 03:14 PM
    diablo Tu as toujours pas digéré le bide de Super Lucky's Tale
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre