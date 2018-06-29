« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
3 Nouveaux Titres "Nintendo Select" sur 3DS/2DS


Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Animal Crossing : New Leaf
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS

Ils arriveront le 29 Juin 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTNH7v1K1-M
