Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 2 joueurs en local (coop)
european release date : 05/04/2018
articles : 16523
visites since opening : 18913605
Top MC Japon : Seules la Xbox One et la Switch progressent
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant du 14 au 20 mai 2018 :

01./00. [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose (FuRyu) {2018.05.17} (¥7.980) - 20.399 / NEW
02./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 15.452 / 129.760 (-40%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 12.646 / 2.323.048 (-2%)
04./02. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 10.240 / 189.672 (-33%)
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.071 / 1.542.271 (-3%)
06./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 8.392 / 500.622 (-11%)
07./05. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 8.151 / 166.536 (-17%)
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.687 / 991.867 (-1%)
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 4.632 / 1.725.867 (+1%)
10./09. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) - 4.073 / 83.955 (-27%)
11./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 3.549 / 82.504 (-18%)
12./07. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 3.124 / 101.703 (-52%)
13./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 2.927 / 1.634.916 (-6%)
14./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 2.238 / 53.533 (-13%)
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 1.791 / 408.980 (-5%)
16./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 1.762 / 44.911 (-18%)
17./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 1.680 / 445.228 (-10%)
18./15. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 1.658 / 28.724 (-16%)
19./21. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) - 1.562 / 262.871
20./19. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 1.527 / 406.645 (-11%)

Le jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze sur Nintendo Switch perd une place, Nintendo Labo perd deux places, God of War sur Ps4 perd cinq places, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch reste stable, Pokken Tournament DX réintègre le classement, Far Cry 5 quitte le classement, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon perd une place, 1-2 Switch gagne une place, Super Mario Odyssey gagne aussi une place, Splatoon 2 reste stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagne une place, Arms perd une place, Detective Pikachu quitte le classement et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch reste stable…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

01. Nintendo Switch : 33 125
02 . Ps4 : 16 940
03 . 3DS : 6 255
04 . PsVita : 2 219
05 . Xbox One : 200

Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20180523057/
    posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:05 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:07 PM
    La semaine prochaine devrait aider la PS4 (et aussi un peu la PSVita) au Japon.
    -Dark Souls Remastered (PS4/XOne/PC)
    -Persona 3 Dancing Moonnight (PS4/PSVita)
    -Persona 5 Dancing Star Night (PS4/PSVita)
    link49 posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:09 PM
    nicolasgourry Pas sûr. Ce sont des spin-off et un Remastered. On verra bien, mais je pense que l'effet sera très minime...
    ryadr posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Période creuse jusqu'en septembre là...
    link49 posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:11 PM
    ryadr Sauf pour la Switch, qui va avoir un été assez chargé...
    renton posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:15 PM
    link49 "Far Cry 3 perd une place" -> le 5 non ?
    link49 posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:17 PM
    renton J'anticipe sur la sortie de Far Cry 3 Classics le mois prochain...
    renton posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:19 PM
    link49 Faut toujours regarder loin devant, toujours
    Merci pour tes posts
    link49 posted the 05/23/2018 at 01:21 PM
    renton Mais de rien.

    En tout cas, je pense qu'on aura un Top 100% Nintendo très bientôt au Japon...
