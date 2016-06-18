profile
State of Decay 2
8
Likes
Likers
name : State of Decay 2
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sandman
38
Likes
Likers
sandman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 52
visites since opening : 263097
sandman > blog
[Stream] state of decay 2
http://www.twitch.tv/sand_man/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/22/2018 at 03:50 PM by sandman
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre