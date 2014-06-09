profile
Mass Effect Andromeda
name : Mass Effect Andromeda
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Quelque part dans la Galaxie - Partie 1
10 heures sur le dernier Mass Effect et c'est une bonne surprise finalement avec un gameplay façon Halo 5 agréable et une découverte constante de nouveaux environnements.





































    posted the 05/22/2018 at 03:22 PM by blackninja
