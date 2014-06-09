accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
47
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
mickurt
,
freematt
,
diablass59
,
asakim
,
toucko
,
binou87
,
liquidus00
,
minx
,
shiroihato
,
oziiriis
,
hado78
,
shiranui
,
eruroraito7
,
shanks
,
ykarin
,
lanni
,
chester
,
anakaris
,
e3payne
,
cedrich74
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
ravyxxs
,
kyogamer
,
leblogdeshacka
,
testament
,
nduvel
,
michaeljackson
,
ctobakai
,
kevisiano
,
coolflex
,
cort
,
aiolia081
,
redmi31
,
rkm18
,
lez93
,
fightere
,
jeuxvideohc
,
monsieurx
,
loudiyi
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
shiroyashagin
,
kurosama
,
nekonoctis
,
siil
name :
Mass Effect Andromeda
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
BioWare
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
15
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
supatony
,
klepapangue
,
tvirus
,
arngrim
,
jamrock
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
shiroyashagin
,
niveforever
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
,
chester
,
osiris
,
minx
,
link49
blackninja
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
71
visites since opening :
113437
blackninja
> blog
all
Work in Progress
Game Over!
Beyond the Stage
Breaking News
Instant T
Achat du jour
Quelque part dans la Galaxie - Partie 1
Instant T
10 heures sur le dernier
Mass Effect
et c'est une bonne surprise finalement avec un gameplay façon Halo 5 agréable et une découverte constante de nouveaux environnements.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/22/2018 at 03:22 PM by
blackninja
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo