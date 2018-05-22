profile
Detroit : Become Human
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
Detroit: Become Human - Trailer de lancement


C'est la bande-annonce VF. Cliquez ici pour voir le trailer en VO.




PlayStation France - http://youtu.be/zSm_M3wsllg
    lightning posted the 05/22/2018 at 01:35 PM
    vivement vendredi
    gamerdome posted the 05/22/2018 at 01:38 PM
    ça sera mon premier jeu de ce genre (film interactif), j'espère ne pas être déçu, mais le sujet traité me plait.
    giusnake posted the 05/22/2018 at 02:11 PM
    Ça a l'air chouette
    leoxydus posted the 05/22/2018 at 02:18 PM
    Il sera miens pour pas chère un jour où l'autre mais il sera miens .
    delete9 posted the 05/22/2018 at 02:32 PM
    je valide
