name :
Detroit : Become Human
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Quantic Dream
genre :
Narration
multiplayer :
non
Detroit: Become Human - Trailer de lancement
C'est la bande-annonce VF.
Cliquez ici
pour voir le trailer en VO.
PlayStation France
-
http://youtu.be/zSm_M3wsllg
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/22/2018 at 01:28 PM by
cb
comments (
5
)
lightning
posted
the 05/22/2018 at 01:35 PM
vivement vendredi
gamerdome
posted
the 05/22/2018 at 01:38 PM
ça sera mon premier jeu de ce genre (film interactif), j'espère ne pas être déçu, mais le sujet traité me plait.
giusnake
posted
the 05/22/2018 at 02:11 PM
Ça a l'air chouette
leoxydus
posted
the 05/22/2018 at 02:18 PM
Il sera miens pour pas chère un jour où l'autre mais il sera miens .
delete9
posted
the 05/22/2018 at 02:32 PM
je valide
