name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1
visites since opening : 327
poudre666 > blog
La switch à 275€ en promo
Très surprenant, je pensais pas voir une baisse de prix, et ça sans code promo.

274.99€ pour la Console Nintendo Switch avec paire de Joy-Con - gris https://amzn.to/2IZDWUA
vbd - https://amzn.to/2IZDWUA
    posted the 05/22/2018 at 12:30 PM by poudre666
    mooplol posted the 05/22/2018 at 12:43 PM
    6e en achetant 50e de cheque cadeau pour optimisé encore plus
    shinz0 posted the 05/22/2018 at 12:49 PM
    J'attends toujours un prix à 250€ en pack avec un jeu
    terminagore posted the 05/22/2018 at 01:02 PM
    Intéressant, mais j'attendrai encore. Pas assez de gros jeux qui m'intéressent!
