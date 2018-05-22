« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Bill Gold est décédé

( 1921-2018 ) 97 ans
Illustrateur entre autres d'affiche de cinéma (plus de 200...)

Voici quelques affiches :



https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/iconic-movie-posters-by-designer-bill-gold/11/
    posted the 05/22/2018 at 08:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    dooku posted the 05/22/2018 at 08:25 AM
    Délivrance, m'a traumatisé ce film.
    voxen posted the 05/22/2018 at 08:28 AM
    dooku "vas-y couine !!!"
    terminagore posted the 05/22/2018 at 08:34 AM
    RIP. Le bonhomme avait du talent.
    dooku posted the 05/22/2018 at 08:56 AM
    Voxen ahaha quelle horreur
    raph64 posted the 05/22/2018 at 09:02 AM
    RIP au monsieur.
    adolfalcom posted the 05/22/2018 at 09:15 AM
    Je ne savais pas qui était derrière ces affiches mythiques. Paix à son âme.
    kikoo31 posted the 05/22/2018 at 09:35 AM
    Rip grand talent ce grand monsieur

    Pourquoi ne plus faire appel au illustrateur pour les affiches du film ?
    La photo suffit mais les dessins ont leur charme
