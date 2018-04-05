Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
16
Likes
Likers
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 2 joueurs en local (coop)
european release date : 05/04/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
link49
Estimations Japon : Overdose de jeux Nintendo Switch
Estimations




Voici des Estimations concernant les jeux suivants :



Selon Tsutaya d’abord, le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze perdrait une place, God of War sur Ps4 perdrait quatre places, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit perdrait deux places, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch resterait stable, Far Cry 5 perdrait une place, Super Mario Odyssey perdrait aussi une place, Splatoon 2 resterait stable, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagnerait une place, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild resterait stable, Monster Hunter World ferait son retour, Detective Pikachu perdait une place, Dragon Quest Builders sur Nintendo Switch et Pokemon Ultra Sun 2 feraient leurs retours.



De plus, selon Comgnet, le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze perdrait deux places, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit perdrait quatre places, God of War sur Ps4 quitterait le classement, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch quitterait aussi le classement, Far Cry 5 gagnerait quatre places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild perdrait cinq places, Splatoon 2 resterait stable et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perdrait deux places.



Enfin, pour terminer, voici quelques places intéressantes du Top Amazon Japon. Le jeu Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze serait treizième, Nintendo Labo Toy - Con 01 : Variety Kit serait seizième et God of War sur Ps4 serait trente-neuvième.

Au niveau Hardware, il ne devrait pas y avoir de changement. La Nintendo Switch serait première, suivie de la Ps4 et de la 3DS. Réponse mercredi prochain...

Source : http://www.tsutaya.co.jp/rank/game.html?r=W090
    guiguif posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:58 PM
    et sinon tu nous parles ou du jeu qu'est en premiere position ?
