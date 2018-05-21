Boi !!
profile
Days Gone
41
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lightning
61
Likes
Likers
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 304
visites since opening : 498010
lightning > blog
all
Days Gone quelques gifs
Divers




Hyper réaliste comment les machins réagissent faces aux coup


Le chaos total XD


Nope...


Encore une fois la façon dont le mec tombe...


    tags :
    11
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/21/2018 at 06:58 PM by lightning
    comments (17)
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:00 PM
    Petite infos, les armes à feu deviendront moins efficaces avec un recul plus élevé et la précision diminuera au fur et à mesure.
    kaiden posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
    ce fusil a pompe bien salace....je kiff vraiment ce jeu
    octobar posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
    c'est tout de suite plus chouette quand on voit des masses de zombie.
    neptonic posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Ouep les hits reaction sont vraiment bien foutu
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:07 PM
    kaiden clair il est sale
    leonr4 posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:11 PM
    Ils ont bien tafé les animations, en tout cas ça rend bien
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:14 PM
    En passant le jeu explose le record de la chaîne de gameinformer oklm
    carapuce posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:16 PM
    Bend Studio a fait un travail de dingue quand même. Puis sans viseur, j'aime bien.
    sora78 posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:18 PM
    lightning Yep, SpiderMan et Days Gone font partit des vidéos les plus vues de Game Informer

    Ils ont pas fini de faire des partenariats avec Playstation ^^
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:25 PM
    sora78 Sony se prépare à ramasser les biftons

    Ouaip je pense GOT sera en couverture GI peu de temps après l'E3^^
    docteurdeggman posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Sur le dernier gif, le bras du monstre est explosé, c'est son os que l'on voit?
    gamerdome posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
    Pourquoi il nous font baver avec autant de vidéo et d'info tant de temps avant la sortie ? j'en peux plus
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:37 PM
    docteurdeggman je crois que c'est de la chair qui pendouille ^^
    docteurdeggman posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:39 PM
    lightning Ca me va aussi
    leonr4 posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Quelques previews prometteuses du jeu.
    dedad posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Voilà du bon jeu solo de survie, vivement cette futur bombe.
    lightning posted the 05/21/2018 at 07:56 PM
    Ouai juste plus de polish pour le lancement qui est pas avant 9 mois mini donc ils ont largement le temps
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre