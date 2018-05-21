accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Boi !!
profile
41
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
genzzo
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
cort
,
trungz
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
sora78
,
lez93
,
shiroyashagin
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
jwolf
,
ravyxxs
,
kevisiano
,
serialgamer7
,
leonr4
,
link49
,
ghostspartacus
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
jenicris
,
torotoro59
,
shanks
,
jojoplay4
,
musicallyhack
,
escobar
,
eldren
,
kira93
,
jasonm
,
redmi31
,
binou87
,
rayzorx09
,
tolgafury
,
lightning
,
misterpixel
,
spilner
,
biboys
,
roxloud
,
onyjinn
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
61
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
asus
,
xbot
,
kyogamer
,
minbox
,
docbrown
,
bladagun
,
vanilla59
,
infel2no
,
ootaniisensei
,
tvirus
,
naughtydog
,
heracles
,
jojoplay4
,
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cirilla
,
e3payne
,
teasy
,
anakaris
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
dantedemon
,
momotaros
,
sora78
,
t800
,
ninja17
,
minx
,
leonr4
,
gat
,
fortep
,
shiranui
,
birmou
,
milo42
,
link80
,
arngrim
,
sorow
,
tuni
,
spilner
,
shindo
,
kaiden
,
redmi31
,
carapuce
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kaiserx
,
goldmen33
,
shiroyashagin
,
lockelamorra35
,
sebalt
,
misterpixel
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
raph64
,
spawnini
,
osiris
,
sid
,
jozen15
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
304
visites since opening :
498010
lightning
> blog
all
Divers
News
Days Gone quelques gifs
Divers
Hyper réaliste comment les machins réagissent faces aux coup
Le chaos total XD
Nope...
Encore une fois la façon dont le mec tombe...
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2018 at 06:58 PM by
lightning
comments (
17
)
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:00 PM
Petite infos, les armes à feu deviendront moins efficaces avec un recul plus élevé et la précision diminuera au fur et à mesure.
kaiden
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
ce fusil a pompe bien salace....je kiff vraiment ce jeu
octobar
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:03 PM
c'est tout de suite plus chouette quand on voit des masses de zombie.
neptonic
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:04 PM
Ouep les hits reaction sont vraiment bien foutu
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:07 PM
kaiden
clair il est sale
leonr4
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:11 PM
Ils ont bien tafé les animations, en tout cas ça rend bien
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:14 PM
En passant le jeu explose le record de la chaîne de gameinformer oklm
carapuce
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:16 PM
Bend Studio a fait un travail de dingue quand même. Puis sans viseur, j'aime bien.
sora78
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:18 PM
lightning
Yep, SpiderMan et Days Gone font partit des vidéos les plus vues de Game Informer
Ils ont pas fini de faire des partenariats avec Playstation ^^
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:25 PM
sora78
Sony se prépare à ramasser les biftons
Ouaip je pense GOT sera en couverture GI peu de temps après l'E3^^
docteurdeggman
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:25 PM
Sur le dernier gif, le bras du monstre est explosé, c'est son os que l'on voit?
gamerdome
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
Pourquoi il nous font baver avec autant de vidéo et d'info tant de temps avant la sortie ? j'en peux plus
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:37 PM
docteurdeggman
je crois que c'est de la chair qui pendouille ^^
docteurdeggman
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:39 PM
lightning
Ca me va aussi
leonr4
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:40 PM
Quelques previews prometteuses
du jeu
.
dedad
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:42 PM
Voilà du bon jeu solo de survie, vivement cette futur bombe.
lightning
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 07:56 PM
Ouai juste plus de polish pour le lancement qui est pas avant 9 mois mini donc ils ont largement le temps
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Ils ont pas fini de faire des partenariats avec Playstation ^^
Ouaip je pense GOT sera en couverture GI peu de temps après l'E3^^