profile
37
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
grozourson
,
minbox
,
tenebrae
,
riuy
,
cuthbert
,
trungz
,
link78
,
magium
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
draer
,
captainjuu
,
pyrogas
,
sensei
,
leblogdeshacka
,
freematt
,
640509040147
,
eldren
,
link49
,
plistter
,
asakim
,
lacasadenico
,
professeurlaidthon
,
olimar59
,
diablass59
,
aros
,
toshiro
,
liquidus00
,
minx
,
loudiyi
,
hado78
,
misterreno
,
genzzo
,
lordguyver
,
hyoga57
,
donkeykong06
,
linuxclan
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess
platform :
Nintendo Wii
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
RPG
european release date :
12/08/2006
us release date :
11/19/2006
japanese release date :
12/02/2006
other versions :
GameCube
-
Nintendo 3DS
-
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cristaleus
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
obi69
articles :
61
visites since opening :
53175
obi69
> blog
#Nerdgasm - Une superbe figurine de Midona (Zelda TP)
3 versions :
simple/ avec Led / avec Led + Support motorisé et rétro éclairé.
[pos=centre]
Le Making Of :
first4figures
-
https://www.first4figures.com/blog/true-form-midna-launch-&-giveaway.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2018 at 09:14 AM by
obi69
comments (
3
)
megaman
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 10:25 AM
tiens c'est rare qu'ils foirent pas un visage eux, mwarf
obi69
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 10:32 AM
megaman
https://pa1.narvii.com/6757/c5f9c9856006bd9096c10f7f2a34d95b9ecf90ab_hq.gif
michaeljackson
posted
the 05/21/2018 at 11:03 AM
Le prix sera toujours aussi abusif...
https://pa1.narvii.com/6757/c5f9c9856006bd9096c10f7f2a34d95b9ecf90ab_hq.gif