The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess
37
name : The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : RPG
european release date : 12/08/2006
us release date : 11/19/2006
japanese release date : 12/02/2006
other versions : GameCube - Nintendo 3DS -
obi69
5
obi69
obi69 > blog
#Nerdgasm - Une superbe figurine de Midona (Zelda TP)





3 versions : simple/ avec Led / avec Led + Support motorisé et rétro éclairé.


















[pos=centre]











Le Making Of :
first4figures - https://www.first4figures.com/blog/true-form-midna-launch-&-giveaway.html
    posted the 05/21/2018 at 09:14 AM by obi69
    comments (3)
    megaman posted the 05/21/2018 at 10:25 AM
    tiens c'est rare qu'ils foirent pas un visage eux, mwarf
    obi69 posted the 05/21/2018 at 10:32 AM
    megaman

    https://pa1.narvii.com/6757/c5f9c9856006bd9096c10f7f2a34d95b9ecf90ab_hq.gif
    michaeljackson posted the 05/21/2018 at 11:03 AM
    Le prix sera toujours aussi abusif...
