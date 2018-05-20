Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Okami HD
name : Okami HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action-aventure
Okami HD : Editions, Images et Box Nintendo Switch
Capcom


Voici d’abord des Images du jeu Okami HD sur Nintendo Switch :















Voici ensuite la box du jeu :



De plus, une Edition Limitée avec l’OST du jeu sera également commercialisée sur le Store de Capcom :



A noter qu’en Occident, pour le moment, aucune version physique n’a été officialisée. Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 09 août prochain…

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/okami-hd-physical-release-up-for-pre-order-on-play-asia/
    posted the 05/20/2018 at 03:52 PM by link49
    flom posted the 05/20/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Ya bien plus d editions que ca. Mais bon. Personellement je le prendrais car ca me dirait bien de le refaire
    raph64 posted the 05/20/2018 at 03:56 PM
    C'est booooooooooooooo
