« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Captain Toad
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : autre
nicolasgourry
93
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 2180
visites since opening : 2542488
nicolasgourry > blog
Captain Toad : Switch / 3DS (images)









Switch

3DS


https://nintendosoup.com/comparison-of-captain-toad-treasure-tracker-switch-and-3ds-versions/
    posted the 05/19/2018 at 10:08 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    nakata posted the 05/19/2018 at 10:19 PM
    Sur Switch à petit prix il sera mien
    chiotgamer posted the 05/19/2018 at 10:22 PM
    Pas dégueue cette version 3DS
    sylphide posted the 05/19/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Quand ont voie ça ont ce dis, à quand un Monster Hunter Stories Switch bordel.
    e3ologue posted the 05/19/2018 at 10:49 PM
    sylphide Franchement vu l'absence d'ambition de Capcom envers la Switch, c'est possible
