name :
Fortnite
platform :
PC
editor :
Epic Games
developer :
Epic Games
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Se battre pour la France ! (Fortnite New Format Video)
Hello !
Je partage un nouveau format de vidéos, court et basé sur l'amusement, n'hésitez pas à donner vos retours !
posted the 05/19/2018 at 04:59 PM by
nujaa
comments (
3
)
raph64
posted
the 05/19/2018 at 05:01 PM
Nujaa
Enlève le s de https
nujaa
posted
the 05/19/2018 at 05:15 PM
Merci
raph64
!
raph64
posted
the 05/19/2018 at 05:23 PM
Nujaa
de rien
