name : Fortnite
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Epic Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nujaa
nujaa
articles : 223
visites since opening : 109166
nujaa > blog
Se battre pour la France ! (Fortnite New Format Video)
Hello !

Je partage un nouveau format de vidéos, court et basé sur l'amusement, n'hésitez pas à donner vos retours !

    tags : pc fun fornite
    posted the 05/19/2018 at 04:59 PM by nujaa
    comments (3)
    raph64 posted the 05/19/2018 at 05:01 PM
    Nujaa Enlève le s de https
    nujaa posted the 05/19/2018 at 05:15 PM
    Merci raph64 !
    raph64 posted the 05/19/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Nujaa de rien
