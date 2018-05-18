profile
gat > blog
"Le milliard ! Le milliard !!"

Un bon WE à vous les copains. Et n'oubliez pas : "Les choses qu’on possède finissent par nous posséder."

    posted the 05/18/2018 at 05:04 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    sora78 posted the 05/18/2018 at 05:07 PM
    Un classique tellement bon
    misterpixel posted the 05/18/2018 at 05:12 PM
    ramses posted the 05/18/2018 at 05:20 PM
    100 patates...meme, ils ont les 3 teles. c'est un sacre bon film...
