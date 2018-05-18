« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Arc System Works
16
name : Arc System Works
official website : http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle / Date de sortie



Date de sortie : 22 Juin 2018


https://twitter.com/PQubeGames/status/997425363000143872
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieWh-BnQkNU
    posted the 05/18/2018 at 01:07 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    terminagore posted the 05/18/2018 at 01:12 PM
    Le pire c'est que ce putain de jeu commence à me faire envie. Mais j'ai vraiment du mal à cautionner la politique de merde autour quant à la vente des persos.
    birmou posted the 05/18/2018 at 01:59 PM
    terminagore c'est à cause de ça que je fais l'impasse sur ce jeu. Et pourtant j'était hypé par son annonce.
    testament posted the 05/18/2018 at 02:16 PM
    Et ben, je savais pas que t'étais intéressé par les jeux de fight.
    citer un membre