Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
Kingdom Hearts III : Du Gameplay d'Eurogamer et autres!
Je cherche les mots
Eurogamer
14
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/18/2018 at 01:02 PM by sora78
sora78
comments (
12
)
spyro50
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:05 PM
MERCI !
exinity
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:09 PM
Faut pas être épileptique pour jouer à KH3
jenicris
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:10 PM
Ce BGE.
ichigoo
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:17 PM
Ouais moi aussi je cherche mes mots, entre moche, laborieux ou cliché j'ai du mal à choisir
. Non plus sérieusement j'ai juste maté la vidéo avec le titan mais putain je trouve pas ça jojo ce passage en tout cas, c'est pas très beau, la caméra est à la rue contre le titan et à part l'invoc stylé, le reste m'a franchement laissé de marbre.
ichigoo
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:21 PM
Bon je viens de maté le monde toy story et ralph et là c'est très largement mieux, même techniquement c'est bien plus la fête et ça me fait bien plus rêver mais du coup j'ai peur que le jeu soit inconsistent.
kaiden
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:22 PM
oh yeahhhhhhhhhh
sonilka
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:32 PM
Je regarde pas trop pour garder la surprise mais l'OST est toujours top (dernière vidéo). Vivement la fin de l'année
evasnake
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:43 PM
ok, c'est officiellement le jeu que j'attends le plus pour cette fin d'année
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:48 PM
Je trouve ça coloré et joli et fun tout simplement et je suis 100% objectif n'ayant jamais joué à ce jeu mais voir l'univers toy story je suis comme un enfant.
squall294
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 01:50 PM
Vraiment need !
kikoo31
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 02:06 PM
ichigoo
Comme BLeach, c'est inconsistant
rinedo
posted
the 05/18/2018 at 02:10 PM
C'est magnifique, même les interfaces vont changer en fonction du monde
