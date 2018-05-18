profile
The Banner Saga 2
name : The Banner Saga 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Stoic Games
genre : adventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus en préco
La version boite de The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus est actuellement en préco pour 39.45€



A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons:

-Les jeux Banner Saga 1,2 et 3
-Un mini artbook
-Une affiche collector
-Le meilleur de la bande-son des trois jeux
-Un objet in-game, la Corne de Lichbaen

Le tout pour 39.45€ sur PS4 et One


J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus One 39.45€
The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus PS4 39.99€
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion 35.33€
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider - Croft Edition 88.08€
Mario Tennis Aces 46.99€
Agony 30.53€
No Man's Sky One 49.99€
https://amzn.to/2rPIIKS
    posted the 05/18/2018 at 09:40 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/18/2018 at 09:54 AM
    Si il y a pas de boite sur Switch , l' apocalypse arrivera plus tôt que prévu .
