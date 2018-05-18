La version boite de The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus est actuellement en préco pour 39.45€
A l'intérieur, nous retrouverons:
-Les jeux Banner Saga 1,2 et 3
-Un mini artbook
-Une affiche collector
-Le meilleur de la bande-son des trois jeux
-Un objet in-game, la Corne de Lichbaen
Le tout pour 39.45€ sur PS4 et One
The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus One
39.45€
The Banner Saga Trilogy : Edition Bonus PS4
39.99€
