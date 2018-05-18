« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Cat Quest II annoncé sur PC/PS4/Switch...(indé)


Développeur : The Gentlebros Games
Le trailer arrivera prochainement...


Twitter
    posted the 05/18/2018 at 07:48 AM by nicolasgourry
    gunstarred posted the 05/18/2018 at 07:55 AM
    Je dit oui ! J'ai bien aimé le 1er.
    fifine posted the 05/18/2018 at 09:10 AM
    Je n'ai pas joué au premier et il n'est pas dans la liste de mes achats prioritaires. Pour le moment, je cherche plut^^ot de bonne expériences narratives avec une identité graphique forte....
    yukilin posted the 05/18/2018 at 09:40 AM
    J'ai bien aimé le premier aussi
