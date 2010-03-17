profile
God of War III
name : God of War III
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/17/2010
us release date : 03/16/2010
japanese release date : 03/25/2010
official website : http://www.us.playstation.com/GodofWarIII/
kurosama
kurosama
articles : 760
visites since opening : 720279
kurosama > blog
God Of War 3 quand meme..
..Quelle violence! divine! .Je suis en train d'essayer de le platiner sur Ps4,et je me reprends des baffes.Attention video qui spoil bien evidemment.Un fou le Kratos

    posted the 05/17/2018 at 10:09 PM by kurosama
    negan posted the 05/17/2018 at 10:10 PM
    J'ai adoré ce jeu
